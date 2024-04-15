Building Generative AI-Powered Applications with Python

Ready for an interactive learning experience to develop applications and chatbots for diverse use cases using generative AI?
This course provides an opportunity to work on guided projects that provide step-by-step instructions to build generative AI-powered applications. You'll utilize Python, along with related libraries like Flask and Gradio, and frameworks such as Langchain. In the course, you will work on hands-on projects to build chatbots and apps by utilizing popular large language models (LLMs) such as GPT-3 and Llama 2, hosted on platforms such as IBM watsonx and Hugging Face. Additionally, you'll explore retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) technology, enhancing LLMs by incorporating external information beyond their training data. This course also equips you to build voice-enabled chatbots and apps using IBM Watson® Speech Libraries for Embed. To develop these projects, you'll be using Python, making it essential to have a basic understanding of the language. While knowing some HTML, CSS, and JavaScript can be beneficial, it's not a requirement. The course includes supporting videos and readings to build a foundational understanding of models, frameworks, and technologies used in the projects.