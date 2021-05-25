Create an Infographic in Canva

4.6
stars

85 ratings

17 reviews

Offered By

4,042 already enrolled

In this Free Guided Project, you will:

Outline your goals of creating an infographic.

Insert and format text and elements in Canva

Finalize and share your infographic

Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview

1 hour
Intermediate
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

This course will teach the learner how to create an infographic, step-by-step. Infographics are used to visually share complex numeric or written information in one glance. The learner will start by gathering the information and goals for creating an infographic and then walk through each step of creating the infographic in Canva. By the end, the learner will have the ability to share a complete infographic.

Skills you will develop

  • Canva

  • Infographic

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Outline your goals of creating an infographic

  2.  Choose the best type of infographic

  3. Insert and format text in your infographic

  4. Insert and format elements in your infographic

  5. Finalize and share your infographic

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CREATE AN INFOGRAPHIC IN CANVA

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder