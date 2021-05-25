Create an Infographic in Canva
85 ratings
4,042 already enrolled
Outline your goals of creating an infographic.
Insert and format text and elements in Canva
Finalize and share your infographic
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
This course will teach the learner how to create an infographic, step-by-step. Infographics are used to visually share complex numeric or written information in one glance. The learner will start by gathering the information and goals for creating an infographic and then walk through each step of creating the infographic in Canva. By the end, the learner will have the ability to share a complete infographic.
Canva
Infographic
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Outline your goals of creating an infographic
Choose the best type of infographic
Insert and format text in your infographic
Insert and format elements in your infographic
Finalize and share your infographic
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by MHMay 25, 2021
The course was good but make sure you focus on the guided project video
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
