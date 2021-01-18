By Elizabeth F•
Jan 18, 2021
This course was very basic - it basically just shows you how to use canva's pre-existing templates. I am disappointed as I thought it would show you how to make an infographic from scratch, as my problem making infographics with canva so far has been that often there is not a suitable template for my aims. I think you could figure out everything taught in this course by yourself by just playing around with canva, and save yourself some money.
By Manahil H•
May 26, 2021
The course was good but make sure you focus on the guided project video
By Nuwan D•
Apr 8, 2021
Best achievement for me ......
By Andrzej W•
Mar 10, 2021
super!
By Joel S•
May 13, 2021
Good!
By MYTHILI J•
May 18, 2021
I HAVE A GOOD EXPERIENCE
By Khin M M M•
May 6, 2021
EVERYTHİNG İS LİKE SO SO THAT ALLL FOR ME
By Abdul W A•
Feb 28, 2022
Recomment this coures for everyone
By Tuyet G N•
Aug 28, 2021
helpful and valuable for beginners
By Shyamendra S•
Apr 10, 2022
really nice course for graphics
By Nor F A N•
Jul 5, 2021
Good, I learn more about Canva!
By Trần N V•
Aug 29, 2021
I like it!!!!
By Kenny N•
Oct 17, 2021
thank you
By Thương P T H•
Oct 26, 2021
Good
By Diêp T•
Aug 15, 2021
good
By Ayesha S•
Jul 27, 2021
By Abhay S•
Jun 28, 2021
Hola!!! Gracias... :)
By Tong L F•
Jul 10, 2021
This relatively a very basic intro to Canva. Perhaps not for people who have sourced out tutorial videos from other social media outlets. The one thing I did learn was pertaining to planning out the infographic information. Learning that having just 3 to 5 points helped me decide to be specific in my work.
By M M L•
Jul 15, 2021
it is so simple and anyone can do the experiment. this is something you can add more elements for learning students
By Nikki D•
Oct 4, 2021
I thought I would be building an actual infograph. At least adding Shapes or design to a graph. All we did was choose a template to fill in. I could've done this by myself.