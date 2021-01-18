Chevron Left
Back to Create an Infographic in Canva

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create an Infographic in Canva by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
85 ratings
17 reviews

About the Course

This course will teach the learner how to create an infographic, step-by-step. Infographics are used to visually share complex numeric or written information in one glance. The learner will start by gathering the information and goals for creating an infographic and then walk through each step of creating the infographic in Canva. By the end, the learner will have the ability to share a complete infographic....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 20 of 20 Reviews for Create an Infographic in Canva

By Elizabeth F

Jan 18, 2021

This course was very basic - it basically just shows you how to use canva's pre-existing templates. I am disappointed as I thought it would show you how to make an infographic from scratch, as my problem making infographics with canva so far has been that often there is not a suitable template for my aims. I think you could figure out everything taught in this course by yourself by just playing around with canva, and save yourself some money.

By Manahil H

May 26, 2021

The course was good but make sure you focus on the guided project video​

By Nuwan D

Apr 8, 2021

Best achievement for me ......

By Andrzej W

Mar 10, 2021

super!

By Joel S

May 13, 2021

Good!

By MYTHILI J

May 18, 2021

I HAVE A GOOD EXPERIENCE

By Khin M M M

May 6, 2021

EVERYTHİNG İS LİKE SO SO THAT ALLL FOR ME

By Abdul W A

Feb 28, 2022

Recomment this coures for everyone

By Tuyet G N

Aug 28, 2021

helpful and valuable for beginners

By Shyamendra S

Apr 10, 2022

really nice course for graphics

By Nor F A N

Jul 5, 2021

Good, I learn more about Canva!

By Trần N V

Aug 29, 2021

I like it!!!!

By Kenny N

Oct 17, 2021

thank you

By Thương P T H

Oct 26, 2021

Good

By Diêp T

Aug 15, 2021

good

By Ayesha S

Jul 27, 2021

By Abhay S

Jun 28, 2021

Hola!!! Gracias... :)

By Tong L F

Jul 10, 2021

This relatively a very basic intro to Canva. Perhaps not for people who have sourced out tutorial videos from other social media outlets. The one thing I did learn was pertaining to planning out the infographic information. Learning that having just 3 to 5 points helped me decide to be specific in my work.

By M M L

Jul 15, 2021

it is so simple and anyone can do the experiment. this is something you can add more elements for learning students

By Nikki D

Oct 4, 2021

I thought I would be building an actual infograph. At least adding Shapes or design to a graph. All we did was choose a template to fill in. I could've done this by myself.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder