By Padmavathi Y•
Nov 7, 2021
its a step by step process i love it i welcome such step by step programs more
By Marlon G•
Dec 2, 2021
Great Informative Course!!!
By sudarshan S•
Jan 6, 2022
NA
By Ting T•
May 20, 2022
I like this project, especially the instructor's guides. Her guides are detailed, clear and simple to follow.
By Joanne B•
Sep 21, 2021
This course was very difficult to navigate. It took me a while to determine that I was not able to use the cloud version, and realize I could use my own version of Powerpoint to practice. Reaching the Help Desk was also challenging.