Chevron Left
Back to Designing and Formatting a Presentation in PowerPoint

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Designing and Formatting a Presentation in PowerPoint by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
21 ratings
5 reviews

About the Course

PowerPoint 365 can be an effective tool to enhance your presentations. Learn how to design and format a presentation that will engage your audience and make your presentations stand out from the rest. This project will walk you step by step through the process of creating a presentation in PowerPoint 365. You will learn how to select a theme that is appropriate for your presentation. Then, you will learn to add and format text and insert visual images or photos into the presentation. Next, you will discover how to use tables and charts to visually display your data, and finally, you will learn best practices for finalizing your presentation for your audience....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 5 of 5 Reviews for Designing and Formatting a Presentation in PowerPoint

By Padmavathi Y

Nov 7, 2021

its a step by step process i love it i welcome such step by step programs more

By Marlon G

Dec 2, 2021

Great Informative Course!!!

By sudarshan S

Jan 6, 2022

NA

By Ting T

May 20, 2022

I like this project, especially the instructor's guides. Her guides are detailed, clear and simple to follow.

By Joanne B

Sep 21, 2021

This course was very difficult to navigate. It took me a while to determine that I was not able to use the cloud version, and realize I could use my own version of Powerpoint to practice. Reaching the Help Desk was also challenging.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder