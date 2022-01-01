Learner Reviews & Feedback for Present with Purpose: Create/Deliver Effective Presentations by IBM
About the Course
Knowing how to create a presentation is a powerful tool when it comes to communication. Presentations are a key part of every office or business related job and you need to have the skills to deliver a presentation that leaves an impact on viewers.
This short course is designed to equip you with those exact skills that you will need in order to be successful in this field. Throughout this course you will learn how to create and deliver a presentation that will leave your audience well informed and impressed. Delivering a quality presentation is not just about reading off a slide, but also it is about body language, confidence and being ready to answer questions that your audience may throw at you.
By the end of this course, not only will you be able to create a skillful presentation, you will gain the confidence you need to deliver it with poise and leave an impressionable impact on your audience.
This course is part of the People and Soft Skills for Professional and Personal Success Specialization from IBM....