Skills you'll gain: Advertising, Brand Management, Business Psychology, Change Management, Communication, Computer Programming, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Experience, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Problem Solving, Programming Principles, Research and Design, Sales, Social Media, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, User Experience, User Experience Design, User Research, Visual Design, Web, Web Design, Web Development, Website Wireframe
4.8
(33.2k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
California Institute of the Arts
Skills you'll gain: Business Psychology, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Interfaces, Java Annotation, Programming Principles, Research and Design, User Experience, User Experience Design, User Interface, User Research, Web, Web Design, Web Development
4.7
(6.1k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Minnesota
Skills you'll gain: Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Design and Product, Human Computer Interaction, I-Deas, Java Annotation, Planning, Software Engineering, Software Testing, User Experience, User Interface, User Research
4.6
(1.5k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Marketing, Design and Product, Business Psychology, User-Centered Design, Experience, Web Design, Personal Advertisement, User Experience, Human Computer Interaction, Brand Management, Web Development, Problem Solving, Research and Design, User Experience Design, Personal Branding, Social Media, Communication, Entrepreneurship
4.8
(27.3k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Skills you'll gain: Visual Design, Usability, Usability Testing, Case Study, Research and Design, Design and Product, User Research, User Experience, Communication, Human Computer Interaction, Experience
4.8
(1.4k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of California San Diego
Skills you'll gain: Applied Machine Learning, Business Psychology, Change Management, Communication, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Evaluation, Experience, Experiment, General Statistics, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Leadership and Management, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Marketing, Mathematics, Operations Management, Persona Research, Planning, Probability & Statistics, Problem Solving, R Programming, Research and Design, Social Media, Statistical Programming, Statistical Tests, Strategy and Operations, User Experience, User Experience Design, User Research, Virtual Reality, Web Development
4.5
(3.8k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
Georgia Institute of Technology
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Market Research, Strategy and Operations, Application Development, Business Psychology, User Experience, Human Computer Interaction, Design and Product, User Experience Design, Entrepreneurship, Research and Design, Software Engineering, Experience, User Research, Product Design, Change Management
4.5
(6.1k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Universidade de São Paulo
Skills you'll gain: Interfaces, Research and Design, Entrepreneurship, User Experience, Java Annotation, User Interface, Design and Product, User Experience Design, Product Design, Business Psychology, Human Computer Interaction, Experience, User Research
4.5
(616 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Skills you'll gain: Github, Cloud Computing, Web Development, Computer Programming, Programming Principles, Language, Software Engineering, Web Design
4.8
(7.6k reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks
A UI, or a user interface, encompasses all of the visual elements that allow human users to interact with computer systems. User interface design organizes components such as webpages, icons, and buttons to provide maximum usability and an intuitive user experience (UX). Together, UI and UX are important for creation of software applications and websites, as today’s savvy users expect their online experiences to be attractive as well as easy to navigate.
UI design thus requires a combination of different skills. User research is critical to understanding how users interact with different interface elements, and UI and UX teams typically use multiple surveys, focus groups, and other research methods as part of the product development cycle. The “design” aspect of user interface design is also critical, and UI teams need professionals with an understanding of design theory and a sharp eye for graphic design to ensure that interfaces are eye-catching in a way that contributes to the product’s functionality instead of distracting from it. UI designers seek to make these layouts and interactive elements intuitive, accessible, and inclusive.
UI and UX professionals are responsible for researching user needs, translating them into website wireframes and application prototypes, and rapidly iterating based on further user feedback until a final product is created that is visually appealing and easy to use. UI skills are highly valued in the tech world, as demand for computer software, websites, and mobile apps continues to grow and user expectations for usability continue to rise. According to Glassdoor, user interface designers earned an average salary of $85,277 in 2020.
Absolutely! Coursera is a great place to learn about almost any topic in computer science and software development, including UI. You can take individual courses as well as Specializations spanning multiple courses on user interface design, UX research, interaction design, and other related topics from top-ranked schools like California Institute of the Arts, University of California San Diego, University of Minnesota, and Georgia Institute of Technology. And, because you can build these valuable skills on a flexible schedule, you can fit learning about UI into your existing studies or work life.
People best suited for roles in UI have mastered industry tools like Sketch, proven that they understand the principles of interaction design, and have a strong foundation in design theory. Additionally, those well suited to working in this field have a sense of empathy and a desire to deliver on what users need and want. They can put themselves in the user's place while making critical product interface decisions. If you're thinking of going into this field, you should have a great eye for detail while still keeping the big picture in mind. You should enjoy collaborating with others because teamwork is typically required to tackle the problems that you'll be working to solve.
Learning UI might be the path for you if you have a passion for design and creating interfaces that look aesthetically pleasing while offering easy, intuitive use. To accomplish the task, you need to have a good understanding of how visual elements impact user experiences. You also need strong technical skills, including knowledge of languages like HTML, JavaScript, and CSS for front-end development, along with experience with wireframing and responsive design.
If you're pursuing a career in UI, you might also study topics in user experience (UX) and graphic design, all of which are related but different. UX is a closely related field that works hand-in-hand with UI, although it’s less focused on the visuals and more on the analytics and testing side of creating interfaces. Graphic design can help hone your eye for design and visuals, giving you a solid framework on which to build your UI skills. Studying visual interface design provides the skills needed for a career in UI. Learning front-end development is also useful, as it gives you a competitive advantage in creating interactive interfaces.
There are many different types of workplaces that hire people with a UI background, including big tech companies like Google and Microsoft, financial organizations like banks and financial advisors, pharmaceutical companies, universities, video game creators, and other entertainment-related companies. You might find positions such as UI/UX designer because many smaller companies are combining the titles since the skills are closely related.