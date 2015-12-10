Computer graphics can be a powerful tool for supporting visual problem solving, and interactivity plays a central role in harnessing the users' creativity. This course will introduce various interactive tools developed in computer graphics research field with their design rationales and algorithms. Examples include enhancements to graphical user interfaces, authoring tools for 2D drawings and 3D animations, and interactive computer-aided design systems. Rich live demonstrations and course assignments will give you insights and skills to design and implement such tools for your own problems.
Interactive Computer GraphicsThe University of Tokyo
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- 3d computer graphics
- Algorithms
- Robotics
- Computer Graphics (CG)
Offered by
The University of Tokyo
The University of Tokyo was established in 1877 as the first national university in Japan. As a leading research university, UTokyo offers courses in essentially all academic disciplines at both undergraduate and graduate levels and conducts research across the full spectrum of academic activity.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Graphical User Interfaces
Graphical user interfaces turn computer control problem into visual problem solving. The lectures of this module introduce five attempts to enhance current GUI operations such as scrolling interfaces, management of desktop icons, pointing on a large display, digital inking, and vocal interaction.
2D Drawings and Animations
In this module we will dive deep into the world of 2D. We will discuss techniques for authoring 2D drawings and animations. Specifically, we will introduce interactive diagram beautification, pen-and-ink texture synthesis, shape manipulation, and dynamic illustrations. We hope you will witness how interactive software can change burdensome drawing work into full of fun!
3D Geometric Modeling
In this module, we rise up from 2D plane to 3D space, and discuss 3D geometric modeling methods. Topics introduced are; suggestive interface for architectural models, a sketch-based modeling system for freeform shapes, a curve-based shape control method, a flower modeling system, and volumetric texture. You will see how 3D objects can be easily and quickly modeled by specially-designed 2D user interfaces!
Deformation and Animation
Starting from this module, we are shifting our attention towards simulating/crafting real objects and movements, which usually require intricate systems to deal with. As for this module, we will introduce clothing manipulation techniques, layer operations for stacked deformable objects, spatial key framing for character animations, procedural deformation, and human motion visualization using stick figures. You will discover how deformation and animation techniques help visually reproduce complex objects and motions.
Reviews
- 5 stars64.50%
- 4 stars12.97%
- 3 stars7.63%
- 2 stars3.81%
- 1 star11.06%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTERACTIVE COMPUTER GRAPHICS
Very good. Learnt a lot of algorithms of computer designment,
I will pay attention to this course and the instructor is awesome because ii was my wish to teach in University of Tokyo and i am now with this platform.Thank you so much.
Informative course about recent research in computer graphics and interactive techniques. Video lectures are useful. Graded Quizzes can be difficult but manageable. Overall a good course.
Very nice course to open my mind for howto Human-Computer Interaction. So amazing.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.