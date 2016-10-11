ZL
Jun 7, 2020
Informative course about recent research in computer graphics and interactive techniques. Video lectures are useful. Graded Quizzes can be difficult but manageable. Overall a good course.
PS
Sep 9, 2020
It was really good.Though it quite tough but it give opportunity to try more and more time.
By Dren K•
Oct 11, 2016
First of all, the course itself being from Japan is more than enough to prove it's awesomeness.
That aside, the course is great and it teaches you better ways of solving certain CG problems and also it helps you think out of the box for other CG problems.
My suggestion before taking this course:
Advanced math
Calculus
Linear algebra
Beginner/Intermediate Physics
Advanced programming (c, c++, java) Experience
Computer Graphics Experience
There might be chances that you'd learn them all on the way as well, but it'll probably be pretty hard for you.
By angelita v•
Jun 30, 2017
I like the applications and tools presented in the lecture.
However, I hardly don`t understand how the lecture is related to the graded quiz. It is so difficult to connect the lecture to written exams because the quiz was not even demonstrated during the lecture but only mentioned and displayed. Some answers I thought and looking for were not indicated in the choices, though I guess I am demanded to read the whole textbook in order to find the answer, so I wonder if the video lecture is just an introduction or an advertisement to showcase their researches and applications developed. Also, I was not informed that a rich knowledge in coding and programming is needed and not only a basic mathematical skills. This may not be ideal for a basic computer programming, yet i appreciate it. Thus, i get disheartened and disappointed in my first week class because of lapses I encountered, I am not sure if I am determined to continue until its last week.
By Raihan M•
Mar 20, 2021
First and last of all, I personally puzzled by the course title using the word, graphics. I'm passionate about design and design concepts, not computer programming. Sorry, to enroll here when it is basically for the intermediate level of coders.
By Keng-Hui W•
Jun 6, 2016
So far, this course is the hardest one I‘ve took in Coursera, you definitely need some prerequisites to feel comfortable.
Every lecture includes several papers.
The course info says you only have to spend 1-3 hours per week.
That is IMPOSSIBLE for 90%+ students.(Glad this course is self-paced)
By Zhaoqi Z•
Aug 21, 2019
Very good. Learnt a lot of algorithms of computer designment,
By Volodymyr D•
Jul 15, 2020
Tests here aren't connected to lectures or presented papers. You need to know a lot of further math and able to google many problems. This cursed course almost ruined my practice for uni, because it can't describe itself properly and also trap with tests.
Lecture material is interesting but goddamn why do you made this quizes
By Wilson S•
Apr 18, 2016
The lectures were good but when it came to quizzes and assignments, we do not know what to do? The questions were very complicated and not stated in the Lectures
By Igor M•
Jun 10, 2016
There is lack of understanding how you actually build shown systems and software was presented in lectures if we deal with actual code.. but I gave 5 stars for creative and useful content provide the direction to go father in computer graphics field. I strongly recommend this course to students who starts developing digital content or/and programmers who want inspiration for their own projects. If there is a specialization on the topic, but with deep view on actual code samples, I would have bought one.
By Iván•
Jan 12, 2016
Absolute genial curse, really interesting for adquire new conceps and probably new ideas from this course... The teacher is really kindly and explain the things very very good, very friendly and easy to learn... Another important point is the data the techer leave at finish of each class, very interesting papers for read and learn... I liked a lot and I hope this techer and University will do another training similar to this... Thanks to all team for this impressive and interesting training... Thanks.
By Paula N•
May 18, 2017
Concise videos with a light workload which is compatible with a full-time job. Conveys only the concepts as a baseline, but provides links to papers for deeper learning on your own time and interest.
The quizzes vary widely in difficulty, depending primarily on how much linear algebra or physics knowledge the questions happen to require (and, I suppose, how much linear algebra/physics the student happens to recall).
By Kathawach•
Apr 28, 2018
Very nice course to open my mind for howto Human-Computer Interaction. So amazing.
By Anupama K I•
May 17, 2019
It was useful to understand the basic for my research work
By Nayan K R•
Aug 26, 2020
Very tough to cope with assignments. It took a huge amount of time to solve them whether the Instructor didn't provide any practical knowledge or tricks to solve the hard questions, just provided his thesis papers. It was very unpleasant and I am not satisfied with it at all. And I want to say that the course and course assignment should be modified and obviously it's my personal opinion. Anyway, happy learning!
By Ryosuke K•
Aug 16, 2020
It's quite enjoyable, lecture shares the base concept of each subject, test is a bit hard as sometimes it requires additional work to grab more information.
Each test cannot complete in 20min, usually it requires 2hours (10 quizes) to submit, and it requires additional 2hours to reach the right answers. 2 quizzes are still unsolved(WK5-7, WK6-1), I'll continue to work on.
Last passionate message by Dr. Igarashi really encouraging!!
thanks a lot!
BR/Kobu
By Zimu Y•
Jun 12, 2018
This course helps you get an overview of interactive computer graphics, and it also provides you papers if you'd like to dive into the detail. The knowledge basis for this course is just pseudocode reading, classic mechanics & linear algebra. So it doesn't require too much preparing. If you are interested in computer graphic, you should have a try.
By Apan T•
Apr 16, 2019
One of the most intimidating yet satisfying and practical courses on the platform. This course while seems to be talking about graphics will lead you to problems which are applicable to real world through simulation, different work environments, etc., that will expand your possibilities to use computers.
By RISHIKESH K•
Sep 6, 2018
Quizzes were very difficult and very innovative. A very good opportunity for those who like research work. An initiative for those who are new in the field of research. It will definitely motivate you towards for research oriented projects for better outcomes.
By Nicko R C•
Jan 3, 2016
This course somehow made its way to my top priorities for the day. Also, this is not just a course -- it's like a collection of life works from Igarashi-sensei. Every lesson is a published paper, something that I aspire to do as I pursue further studies.
By Yves R Z B•
May 31, 2020
Really interesting. It gives some really cool tips and good ideas about how to make it easier for the user. I really loved the one about the carpet thought - I mean, it doesn't seem to have any practical use except for art, but it is really fascinating.
By Ngoc T N•
Jun 30, 2021
Useful course and practical application of objects. However, I need the professor to apply more calculation exercises when teaching instead of doing physics calculations at the exam time. hank you so much professor. Good health professor.
By Zihao L•
Jun 8, 2020
By jvf890•
Dec 4, 2015
A pesar de que parece ser un curso muy simple , esta muy bien hecho , hay mucho material de lectura.Y requiere un gran tiempo ... pero creo que toma un tema que cada vez es mas relevante.
By 俊維 陳•
Jun 20, 2017
This course is interesting but it is hard to find discussion with quiz especially for physics and linear algebra. I wish I can get quiz review after I pass the quiz.
By Huanggaole•
Nov 2, 2016
I really love this course!
The works are funny and enlightening, and the contents are not difficult at all.
The most important is, Mr.Igarashi is handsome!
By 顾钰•
Apr 11, 2020
It's a perfect course! It gave me more thoughts of interactive computer graphics! Спасибо боьлшое за интересный курс!