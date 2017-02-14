About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 44 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Logic Gate
  • Computer Architecture
  • Assembly Languages
  • Hardware Description Language (HDL)
Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
7 hours to complete

Boolean Functions and Gate Logic

7 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 128 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

General Course Information

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Boolean Arithmetic and the ALU

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 66 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Memory

7 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 84 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

Machine Language

8 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 187 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

