About this Course

38,843 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 90 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Computer Architecture
  • Compiler Construction
  • Compiler
  • Operating System
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 90 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(3,349 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Getting Started

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
8 hours to complete

Machine Language

8 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 187 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
13 hours to complete

Virtual Machine I: Stack Arithmetic

13 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 188 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

13 hours to complete

Virtual Machine II: Program Control

13 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 166 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

13 hours to complete

High-Level Language

13 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 179 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

12 hours to complete

Compiler I: Syntax Analysis

12 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 131 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BUILD A MODERN COMPUTER FROM FIRST PRINCIPLES: NAND TO TETRIS PART II (PROJECT-CENTERED COURSE)

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder