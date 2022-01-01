Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Backup, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Cyberattacks, Data Architecture, Data Management, Database Administration, Database Application, Databases, File System, Hardware Design, Human Computer Interaction, Mathematics, Microarchitecture, Network Architecture, Network Security, Networking Hardware, Operating Systems, Product Lifecycle, Security, Security Engineering, Security Software, Software, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Security, System Security, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Virtual Reality, Writing
An operating system is the collection of software that directs a computer’s operations; controlling and scheduling the execution of other programs; and managing storage, input/out, and communication resources. Some popular examples of operating systems are Microsoft Windows, Apple macOS, Google’s Android OS, and others.
Operating systems are important to learn about because of their role in computing. Learners who become IT professionals must understand its critical function in managing a computer’s memory and processes, software and hardware, and other key functions.
The average salary of an Operating Systems Specialist is $72,000 per year, and though some employers require a bachelor’s degree in a Computer Science-related field, many only require a post-secondary certificate. Major skills learners should master in order to become successful include Recovery Procedures, Computer Hardware, Technical Support, and others listed by Zippia.
Other roles where knowledge of Operating Systems is important include Systems Administrator, Administrative Assistant, Computer Operator, Technical Support Specialist, Network Technician, and others that are related.
Through Coursera, Operating Systems are covered in various courses. These courses focus on understanding an operating system’s various functional modules; applying operating system principles, design methods, and implementation techniques; staying on top of development research trends; new technologies and new ideas; and more.
Lessons on Operating Systems are taught by instructors from major organizations and universities, including Google, EIT Digital, Peking University, and other institutions. Learners can enjoy exploring Operating Systems with instructors specializing in Systems Software, Information Technology, and other disciplines. Course content is delivered via video lectures, readings, quizzes, hands-on projects, and other assignments.