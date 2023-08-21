Illinois Tech
Microsoft Windows OS
Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Kevin Vaccaro

Instructor: Kevin Vaccaro

3.7

(14 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

23 hours to complete
3 weeks at 7 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace
What you'll learn

  • Demonstrate the use of command line tools.

  • Explore key features of the Windows OS.

  • Examine the Windows Registry.

Assessments

12 quizzes, 4 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to Microsoft Windows OS! In this course, we will cover the topics of: Windows Command Line, Windows Tools, and Windows Registry. This module explores the basics of working with the Windows command-line. Windows command-line is a software program that allows for automation of IT operations. The module examines the use of Windows command-line to perform system management and networking.

This module examines Windows tools, which is a folder containing tools for system administrators and advanced users. Windows uses graphical user interface, or GUI, tools to manage Windows functions. The module explores the integrated GUI tools to manage system services, processes, and tasks.

This module investigates the Windows registry. It explores the registry structure, the inner workings, and the relationship to GUI.

This module contains the summative course assessment that has been designed to evaluate your understanding of the course material and assess your ability to apply the knowledge you have acquired throughout the course. Be sure to review the course material thoroughly before taking the assessment.

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.5 (6 ratings)
Kevin Vaccaro
6 Courses8,844 learners

