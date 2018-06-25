About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 31 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Powershell
  • Linux File Systems
  • Linux
  • Command-Line Interface
Beginner Level
Approx. 31 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Navigating the System

6 hours to complete
32 videos (Total 94 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Users and Permissions

4 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 67 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Package and Software Management

6 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 58 min), 14 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Filesystems

5 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 52 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes

