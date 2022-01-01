- Linux
IBM z/OS Mainframe Practitioner Professional Certificate
Launch your career as an IBM z/OS Practitioner. Build skills in IBM Z, a platform used in the world's most critical businesses.
Offered By
What you will learn
Identify the different architectural families, explain the enhancements for each architecture family and the functions of an operating system
Explain the concept of a Sysplex and describe methods available for z/OS security.
Define the IOCP statements for the IOCDS and explain the concept of activation profiles.
Describe the process of IPLing an operating system
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
This specialization is intended to kick-off your career in the enterprise platform that powers over 68% of world wide transactions. Learners will build complete foundational skills in IBM Z hardware and software, especially around z/OS and System Administration. This course includes hands-on labs on a real IBM Z server (no simulations), giving the learner real world experience.
Ideal candidates will have some background in computer programming or system admininstation.
There are 3 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Introduction to Enterprise Computing
Large Scale Enterprise Computing powers all major transactions, and the Mainframe is responsible for 87% of all credit card transactions and enables 71% of all Fortune 500 companies. Mainframes are fundamental on how we do business, and IBM Z is the only production mainframe sold today. Virtually everyone depends on it. This is your introduction to the hardware, operating systems, security, and features that make this possible.
Getting Started on Mainframe with z/OS Commands and Panels
Getting Started with the IBM Mainframe with z/OS Commands and Panels is a mostly hands-on in an IBM Mainframe z/OS Environment. A total of seven labs will provide live access to an IBM Z server. The labs are designed to teach you the fundamental practical skills to navigate and work in a z/OS environment. This includes the use of ISPF/PDF dialogs, and TSO/E commands.
Basic System Programming on IBM Z
The foundational knowledge for the position of an IBM z/OS System Programmer and System Administrator begins with this third and final course in the three course professional certificate track. This course provides hands-on labs to everyday z/OS tasks with JCL, JES, ISHELL and HFS, and z/OSMF. Topics covered include VSAM, z/OS System Libraries, the Language Environment, Generation Data Groups, RAIM, DB2, UNIX System Services, and USS File System.
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
