About this Professional Certificate

5,470 recent views
This Professional Certificate is intended to provide the foundational skills required to launch a career in the enterprise platform that powers over 68% of worldwide transactions. Companies around the world are searching for these skills to run their critical system workloads. In this series of courses, the learner will be introduced to various operating systems, mainframe applications, and get real-time hands-on experience on an IBM Z server. The skills acquired on completion of this Professional Certificate allows the learner to pursue a career as a mainframe application developer, system programmer, system administrator, or a DBA Practitioner. There are three courses in this specialisation, please be sure to complete all three in order to maximise your time and effort. Course 1: Introduction to Enterprise Computing Course 2 : Getting Started on Mainframe with z/OS Commands and Panels Course 3 : Basic System Programming on IBM Z On successful completion of this professional certificate, the learners will be eligible to claim the IBM z/OS Mainframe Practitioner Professional Certificate badge. More information can be found here
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 3 months to complete
Suggested pace of 5 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 3 months to complete
Suggested pace of 5 hours/week
English

What is a Professional Certificate?

Build the Skills to Get Job Ready

Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.

Hands-On Projects

Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.

Earn a Career Credential

When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.

There are 3 Courses in this Professional Certificate

Course1

Course 1

Introduction to Enterprise Computing

4.7
stars
726 ratings
179 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Getting Started on Mainframe with z/OS Commands and Panels

4.7
stars
358 ratings
66 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Basic System Programming on IBM Z

4.8
stars
311 ratings
52 reviews

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder