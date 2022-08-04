Understanding the Enterprise Systems Environment is the second course in the SAP Technology Consultant Professional Certificate program. The course builds your understanding of the digital landscape.
You’ll explore business processes and organizational alignment. You’ll get an overview of how systems are designed and developed, and consider architecture, infrastructure, application development, data science, cloud, privacy, and security. You’ll build your understanding of the SAP platform and consider key development and deployment models covering Advanced Business Application Programming (ABAP), Java, SAP API, and SAP Fiori. Plus, you’ll explore gap analysis using SAP RISE and Activate and become familiar with SAP cloud strategy, architecture, and tools. By the end of this course, you will be able to: Describe how digital transformation can impact a customer’s organization, business processes and tools (people/process/tools). Identify the key elements of system design and development and how they relate to specific IT requirements. Identify different computing models (e.g. Compute Network Storage, OnPrem, Cloud etc) and architectures (e.g. Native, Hybrid, Multi-Cloud). Explain the key elements of the SAP platform and environment. Describe key Application, Development and Programming models. Explain the key elements of the SAP Cloud Strategy. Understand the key questions to keep in mind when faced with a specific request from a prospective client.