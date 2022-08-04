About this Course

3,942 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 7 in the
SAP Technology Consultant Professional Certificate
Beginner Level

No prior experience required to get started.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Digital transformation
  • Intelligent Enterprise
  • SAP Platform
  • Business Analysis
  • Business Process Design
SAP

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Introduction to SAP and the Digital Landscape

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 34 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Business Process and Organizational Readiness

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Understanding System Design and Development

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 74 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

SAP Platform and Cloud

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

About the SAP Technology Consultant Professional Certificate

SAP Technology Consultant

