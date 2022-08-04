About this Course

5,983 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 7 in the
SAP Technology Consultant Professional Certificate
Beginner Level

No prior experience required to get started.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Client Research and Analysis
  • Business Transformation
  • Planning and Project Management
  • Communication and Engagement
  • Systems and Design Thinking
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 7 in the
SAP Technology Consultant Professional Certificate
Beginner Level

No prior experience required to get started.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

SAP

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Introduction to the SAP Ecosystem

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 24 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

SAP Professional Skills Part 1

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 57 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

SAP Professional Skills Part 2

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

Introduction to the SAP Implementation Lifecycle

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

About the SAP Technology Consultant Professional Certificate

SAP Technology Consultant

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder