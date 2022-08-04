Learner Reviews & Feedback for SAP Professional Fundamentals by SAP
About the Course
SAP Professional Fundamentals is the first course in the SAP Technology Consultant Professional Certificate program. The course introduces you to the world of consulting and the range of skills that you need to succeed in this competitive field.
You’ll explore SAP professional consulting roles and discover what technical consultants, functional consultants, and other professionals do. You’ll investigate the wide range of skills consultants need to have, for example strategic thinking, business process analysis, systems and design thinking, and understanding data, as well as effective soft skills, communication and relationship management. You’ll explore various planning and project management methodologies such as Waterfall, Agile, DevOps, and Cloud. Plus, you’ll start to get a feel for the whole SAP journey, from engaging with the customer to deploying a solution.
By the end of this course, you will be able to:
Explain what is meant by the SAP ecosystem and the value it brings to customers.
Describe what different SAP professionals do and how they engage with customers.
Understand the core and soft consulting skills that are both in highest demand, and frequently not taught in classroom environments.
Describe a typical SAP engagement and how key professional skills are used at each stage of the SAP Implementation Lifecycle.
Describe key roles with whom an SAP professional typically collaborates....