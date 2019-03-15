MT
Jul 16, 2020
Great instructor this course I know about the enterprise system how it works in the organization how to select ERP System and decision-making process to select an ERP system
Apr 13, 2022
I've learned a lot over the past weeks about ERP Systems, the benefits to businesses, and how to implement them, now I have another tool under my belt for the future!
By Nareddy S S•
Mar 15, 2019
The course is very interesting and there is lot to learn about this course.
By Kasun S•
Jun 10, 2019
Thank you very much for the guidance. All the lectures were very clear and informative.
By Kevin G•
Mar 22, 2019
Course was very lightly attended, it took a full 3 weeks to get feedback on my submission, but that wasn't really the problem.
Honestly, I feel like the presentation of the material was good, but the end of term paper was a waste of time. It was too open ended, and peers didn't provide any feedback to get a feel for how good it was. Rather than just write something about a made up scenario, it would have been a lot more helpful to do a "case study" type approach where the facts were given to us and we could do an analysis that could cement the learning better.
By Mahmud T•
Jul 17, 2020
By M.A.C S M•
Feb 9, 2020
By 18MIS0263 C•
Sep 16, 2019
a right place to learn right things practically.it is very much useful.
By santhosh t•
Jul 2, 2020
Enterprise systems really helped me to acquire knowledge in resource and material planning. Each session is productive in knowing facts of current trends in ERP systems and why companies are interested to integrate ERP to their its current legacy systems. Now i can confidently say that i have useful knowledge in ERP systems. I can strongly recommend this course to people who are in begging level of ERP learning cure.
By Mufaro M N•
Jun 4, 2020
Course was a greatr intorduction to ERP systems. It allowed me to close up gaps in my knowledge. Instructor had a great presentation style. I appreciated the writing on the board in addition to his lecturing.
By Fawad A•
May 15, 2020
when i start this course i was not aware of Enterprise system and SAP but after completing this course i gained very good knowledge about ERP SAP and understand all the lecture, such a nice tutor Jason Chan.
By Richard A•
Jun 18, 2021
Very great course. Prior to taking this course, I had no knowledge about the topic but now, i can confidently take part in any discourse. I am very grateful
By Juan E R L•
Jul 11, 2019
Great content with real life and real business examples which help us to see and find out how this works in the professional world
By Inemi E S•
Nov 7, 2018
I enjoyed this course. Prior to this course, I had not prior knowledge of ERP and it developed my knowledge on Enterprise systems
By Diego A T T•
Nov 10, 2020
Excellent Professor. Thank you very much for giving us this approach and a better understanding of ERP and its all concept
By Hasan M•
Oct 19, 2020
I think it is a good beginning. It is specially helpful for senior managers who want a crash course on the subject.
By Bhumika M•
Jun 23, 2020
It could be more interesting if there could be some more examples of ERP implementation from real world scenario.
By Prithvi P•
Feb 11, 2020
boring
By Marcel H•
Dec 25, 2018
The course itself is rather shallow with only superficial info on ERP systems.
Course presentation is so slow, I had to play at almost double speed.
The assignments that are part of the program are supposed to be reviewed by peer students and the review of other people's work is also part of the required activities. In my case, there were no other assignments to review and my work was never reviewed.
The presenter was completely absent from the discussions, just periodically reposting the same message again and again.
Very disappointing experience and a Wayne of time and money.
By Mykola L•
Apr 28, 2020
Nice course! A lot of useful real-life examples. Professor explained the theory clearly and provided several techniques that can be used to define an appropriate ERP system for a company. Recommend this course for everyone who wants to learn more about ERP system choosing and implementation strategies as well about business processes definition and examples.
By Vinayak N K•
Apr 17, 2020
The course content was extremely good. Especially its a good opportunity for the freshers to gain knowledge on ERP systems through this course. Cudos for coursera and the instructor. Happy to complete a course in this platform.
By Indraneel B•
May 26, 2020
Prof. Jason explains ERP in simplest way possible for a newbie in operations management field. He also provided reading material where gaining detailed knowledge is absolutely necessary. Overall, a great course and teaching.
By Abdullah A Q•
Apr 14, 2020
It was an amazing course and the course project was the best. Practical implementation application of the ERP Systems. I'm confident to say that I am in depth knowledge of the course and am ready to take the challenge!
By Christian E A A•
Apr 14, 2022
By Leila Z é G•
Apr 26, 2021
Very practical course, through examples of the leaders of the ERP market. The course directed me to very informative documentation. Thanks to the instructor.
By mawaddah y b•
Apr 18, 2021
i really love how the presentation is simple and easy to understand , also you can learn from your mistake so you have to keep up trying until you get it!
By Aristotle R•
Aug 31, 2021
Holistic approach in terms of delivering lessons. I commend the professor handling this course for his dedication in ensuring topics are well understood.