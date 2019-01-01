Profile

Ken Reily

Associate Professor

    Bio

    I am an instructor of Information Science and Computer Science at the University of Minnesota. In addition to my role at the University, I provide consulting services in software research, software development and architecture, process development, and training/education. Prior to my current roles, I was a Senior Technical Manager for 3M's Electronics and Energy Group Laboratory. As a manager and technical leader, I played a key role in several new business development programs at 3M including 3M's RFID File Tracking, RFID Specimen Tracking, and RFID anti-counterfeiting technology. Prior to my role with 3M I held positions with Cargill, Inc. and Microsoft. At Microsoft, I contributed to the development of the original .NET platform. At Cargill, I was a subsystem designer for the Lynx application, a global grain origination system. Beyond my professional work and teaching, I have published a number of academic papers regarding tracking, mapping, mobile applications, and computer science education. I have been invited to speak in various forums about topics such as RFID tracking and information management in health care, and using Elliptic Curve Cryptography to combat pharmaceutical counterfeiting. I am a commercial pilot and board member for Lifeline Pilots, an organization of volunteer pilots that provides free air transportation for medical patients in need. I am also a Technical Specialist for US Figure Skating. My personal philosophy is that teaching, research, and industry practice are complementary activities. I bring a unique mix of experience in all 3 areas for the benefit of your institution or organization.

    Courses

    Analysis for Business Systems

