Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Some IT work and experience

Some business analysis skills and knowledge

Some project management skills and knowledge

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn about the standard models of systems development: the Systems Development Lifecycle (SDLC).

  • Learn how to read and create specific deliverables that business systems analysts prepare during the SDLC.

Skills you will gain

  • Business analysis skills and knowledge
  • Management
  • Project management skills and knowledge
Beginner Level

Some IT work and experience

Some business analysis skills and knowledge

Some project management skills and knowledge

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Business Systems

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 78 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Analysis Phase Documentation

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 70 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Analysis Phase Diagrams

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 61 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Design Phase Overview

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 95 min)

