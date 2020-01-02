Most often, organizations acquire information systems as part of a larger focus on process improvement and efficiency. These organizations need to invest in the right system to meet their needs: right functionality, right size, and for the right price. The business systems analyst role in most organizations is responsible for translating the organization’s needs into requirements, which are then used to select or build the right system for the organization.
About this Course
Learn about the standard models of systems development: the Systems Development Lifecycle (SDLC).
Learn how to read and create specific deliverables that business systems analysts prepare during the SDLC.
- Business analysis skills and knowledge
- Management
- Project management skills and knowledge
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
Introduction to Business Systems
Analysis Phase Documentation
Analysis Phase Diagrams
Design Phase Overview
It was a will prepared course for the business analysis foundations enhanced with the professor great experience.
The coarse material was easy to follow through. The tutor was giving clear examples too.
It helps me a lot to get full understanding of System analyst role and get skill set to improve my career better
Thanks to University of Minnesota for bringing this course as it has broaden my knowledge.
This specialization provides a robust introduction to the key principles and practices of Information Systems Management.
