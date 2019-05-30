MB
Sep 7, 2020
This is an excellent course for all those who want to have a good foundations on the concepts of business analysis and what goes in the process. Very well structured program and course material.
PG
May 26, 2019
It's a wonderful course for all beginners.Instructor explained each and every process in detail.I learned all the basics in business analysis from this course. Thank you coursera.
By Lennart P•
May 30, 2019
Good course to get an overview over the Business analyst role within organizations
By PALLE V G•
May 27, 2019
By Yousof H A N•
Mar 21, 2020
course was so straight forward, i learned fast in the best possible way i believe, assignments were helpful to keep you in touch with what you learned. thank you
By K M•
Oct 6, 2020
Excellent course, very informative and translates to the real world. Since starting this course I have been able to produce better quality work for my job
By Resty N•
Feb 10, 2020
The coarse material was easy to follow through. The tutor was giving clear examples too.
By Henry D•
Feb 11, 2019
Very useful overview
By Shahzeb M•
Jan 13, 2020
The course outline is not what one should be expecting.
Its mostly very high level with no examples that are not that much relevant.
No actual case scenario was presented which will help students to exercise this is.
By Amin A•
Jan 3, 2020
It helps me a lot to get full understanding of System analyst role and get skill set to improve my career better
By Nederman J•
Jan 11, 2019
This is a very usefull course whom are beginner in this topic. Good Course and the best presenter.
By Juan M E•
Dec 4, 2019
GREAT COURSE!
By Andy W•
May 11, 2020
Useful content, but the logic of material in this course is quite chaotic. It could have been organized in a better way.
By Fermin E H I•
Feb 2, 2021
It was a very excellent experience to know the form of different diagrams, and software to implement it in business, computerized systems, traceability methods, inventory controls, billing documentation. Thank you very much for such a wonderful Opportunity, University of Minnesota, The Lords of Coursera, and The Secretary of SICA. God bless you very much. Greetings from El Salvador !!!
By Anupam B•
May 31, 2020
Great explanations, in the most concise form. Brevity was on point throughout the flow of contents yet enough to cover up the important aspects. One must deliberately consider every concept as explained via this course and it is definitely going to pay back in due time while executing actual projects. Highly recommended course for aspiring business analysts.
By Hira S•
May 16, 2020
The course provides exceptional in depth review about the roles and responsibilities of a business analyst when it comes to talking about the feasibility of the projects in particular. A really helpful course for individuals looking to deal with business systems clients or pursuing their own startup in a similar field.
By Emil L•
May 4, 2020
Really good course, solid foundation for business analyst. I'd like a little more focus on Agile methodology, but I would still recommend it, especially for beginners and people with experience who would like to know more theory behind analysis.
By an_fritis@esi.dz•
Nov 9, 2020
The course is very well explained and structured, it explains the why of every step of the BA process and role, also, the language used is very simple and understandable by non native english speakers. Tahnk you for this course!
By jascinth m•
Sep 8, 2020
By jonathan c•
Dec 8, 2020
these course is really useful to increase my knowledge and skills in making an effective system requirement for government apps project. thanks cousera, thanks university of minnesota.
By VISHNU S•
Mar 30, 2020
It is my first experience in doing an online course and I succeeded. I can't believe it. thank you, Coursera for proving me this valuable opportunity.
By shady h•
Sep 9, 2020
It was a will prepared course for the business analysis foundations enhanced with the professor great experience.
By Omonkpè R R C T•
Apr 30, 2020
Un cours très utile et permettant de mieux cerner les différentes notions relatif au Business Analyse.
By Mark C•
Apr 18, 2021
The course was very educational and the instructor has a great way of teaching each of the lessons.
By Rakesh S•
Sep 6, 2020
Course content was really good and I really like the way it was explained with various examples
By Zafar A•
Apr 7, 2020
Excellent Course, Ken Reily Great Teacher
Well Done Coursera & University of Minnesota
By Sebastien N•
Dec 22, 2019
Really a very good start in Business Alanysis with an amazing teacher. Thanks a lot !