Gautam Ray is an Associate Professor at the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota. His research interests are in the area of impact of IT on firm scope and structure, and how does IT create value. His research has appeared in Communications of the ACM, Information Systems Research, Management Science, Marketing Science, MIS Quarterly, Journal of Management Information Systems and the Strategic Management Journal. He received his Ph.D. from the Ohio State University in year 2000.