Firms make significant investments in IT. In the IS/IT Governance course we will discuss how to govern IT to make sure that the IT investments contribute to organizational goals and strategies.
This course is part of the Information Systems Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Managers at any level who use IT to address business problems and investments.
Critical thinking of conceptual and practical issues.
What you will learn
Discover how to align IT investment decisions with the goals and strategies of the organization.
Evaluate individual IT investments and learn how to incorporate risk into IT investment decisions.
Evaluate a portfolio of IT investments and learn how to charge users for IT investments.
Learn different levers firms can use to increase adoption of IT innovation and how IT systems may require different strategies for implementation.
Skills you will gain
- Management
- IT Skills and Knowledge
- Finance and accounting skills and knowledge
Managers at any level who use IT to address business problems and investments.
Critical thinking of conceptual and practical issues.
Offered by
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
IT Alignment
Firms make significant investments in IT. However, the returns from these investments are varied. In this module we will learn how to align IT investment decisions with the goals and strategies of the organization.
Evaluating IT Investments
In this module we will learn how to evaluate individual IT investments. Large IT investments face significant risks. In this module we will also learn about how to incorporate risk in the IT investment decision.
Evaluating IT Investments (Continued)
A firm may make multiple IT investments in a given year. In this module we will learn how to evaluate a portfolio of IT investments. In this module we will also learn about how to charge users for IT investments.
Change Management
Firms don’t derive value from IT investments, if users don’t adopt new IT systems. In this module we learn the different levers firms can use to increase the adoption of IT innovation. We will also learn how different IT systems may require different strategies for the implementation of IT systems.
Reviews
- 5 stars83.30%
- 4 stars11.81%
- 3 stars1.87%
- 2 stars0.37%
- 1 star2.62%
TOP REVIEWS FROM IS/IT GOVERNANCE
Its being great learning a new course. Thanks Coursera for this wonderful oppurtunity..
Thank you Sir Gautam Ray . Truly an expert about this field, and has a great teaching skills, very organized.
Good start for beginners! After this course, I got so much information and knowledge about IT Governance and how to implement it for my organization.
I liked this course very much. I does provide you with good information and background about IT governance. Good use cases and examples from practical world.
About the Information Systems Specialization
This specialization provides a robust introduction to the key principles and practices of Information Systems Management.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.