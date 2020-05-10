About this Course

49,816 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Information​ ​Systems Specialization
Beginner Level

Managers at any level who use IT to address business problems and investments.

Critical thinking of conceptual and practical issues.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Discover how to align IT investment decisions with the goals and strategies of the organization.

  • Evaluate individual IT investments and learn how to incorporate risk into IT investment decisions.

  • Evaluate a portfolio of IT investments and learn how to charge users for IT investments.

  • Learn different levers firms can use to increase adoption of IT innovation and how IT systems may require different strategies for implementation.

Skills you will gain

  • Management
  • IT Skills and Knowledge
  • Finance and accounting skills and knowledge
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Information​ ​Systems Specialization
Beginner Level

Managers at any level who use IT to address business problems and investments.

Critical thinking of conceptual and practical issues.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(1,676 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

IT Alignment

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 118 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Evaluating IT Investments

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 112 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Evaluating IT Investments (Continued)

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 54 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Change Management

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 49 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM IS/IT GOVERNANCE

View all reviews

About the Information​ ​Systems Specialization

Information​ ​Systems

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder