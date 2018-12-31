Chevron Left
IS/IT Governance by University of Minnesota

4.7
stars
518 ratings
99 reviews

About the Course

Firms make significant investments in IT. In the IS/IT Governance course we will discuss how to govern IT to make sure that the IT investments contribute to organizational goals and strategies. Firms need to formally evaluate significant IT investments. IT investments are also risky, so firms need to consider the risk associated with the investments to appropriately evaluate the investment. We will discuss how to evaluate IT investments. Firms usually make multiple IT investments in a given year. In this course we will discuss how to evaluate a portfolio of IT investments. Firms need a mechanism to charge users for the IT investments made to encourage prudent consumption of IT resources. We will discuss different mechanisms for charging for IT that incents users to spend IT dollars wisely. Finally, IT investments are made to generate value for the firm. This requires that employees actually use the new IT systems that is developed. Thus, in the IS/IT Governance course we will discuss strategies to make sure that users use the new system so that the firm derives value from its IT investments....

Reviews

PO

Oct 25, 2020

Well tailored presentations, expository yet relatable examples and references, engaging instructor and insightful topics. I am absolutely happy I took this course.

SO

Dec 28, 2020

Wholistic and comprehensive curriculum,\n\nSuperb presentation by Prof. Gautam Ray, Progressive and interesting to follow.\n\nThanks to UoM and Coursera

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 99 Reviews for IS/IT Governance

By Kenneth S

Dec 31, 2018

I am very unhappy with this course. Students have questions and they are not being answered. Capstone project details laid out by the professor is vague. I will not be taking anymore courses from University of Minnesota.

By (K12 _ H T N T P

Oct 5, 2020

Good start for beginners!

After this course, I got so much information and knowledge about IT Governance and how to implement it for my organization.

By SONY S

May 18, 2020

Its being great learning a new course. Thanks Coursera for this wonderful oppurtunity..

By Masooth A

Jun 23, 2019

really its very helpful for those who looking the IT manager post

By Jose A M A

Dec 27, 2018

Very complete, excellent but not simple experience. For those who do not come from management or business, you must take into account the time and effort you will have to put in.

By Saleh O

Dec 28, 2020

Wholistic and comprehensive curriculum,

Superb presentation by Prof. Gautam Ray, Progressive and interesting to follow.

Thanks to UoM and Coursera

By Balogun S

Jun 5, 2020

The course contains so much information that'll help you understand IT management better. I highly recommend it for people in the IT sphere

By Babasola O

Sep 4, 2019

The course informative. I had the notion that it is just an online course and how hard can it be. I was blown away with the amount of information it contained, the delivery of the information and the ease of understanding. I recommend the course for everyone in IT.

By Vincent W

Jun 10, 2020

I really tried to push through, but the nervousness (constant moving) and the tone of presenting was getting me tot a point to were got very frustrated. Also, those calculating methods are way to theoretical for my taste and is in my opinion useless.

By Javad A

Jul 17, 2019

The English accent is poor. I think it was better to pick a better person for this course

By Md. E K

Jul 23, 2020

just ms powerpoint

By Daryn D

Feb 20, 2022

This course is excellent. Professor Ray is very detailed and explains things clearly - I really enjoyed learning from him. For my career, this is exactly what I was looking for; this will be very helpful in my work.

By Peter O O

Oct 26, 2020

Well tailored presentations, expository yet relatable examples and references, engaging instructor and insightful topics. I am absolutely happy I took this course.

By Oyeneye D B

Mar 24, 2022

Honestly, this is a real experinence and Im happy to be here. The time spend sure worth it because of the impact and knowledge gain.

Thanks Coursera

By Firuz K

Jul 2, 2020

Since I had an economic background this course could provide me thinking on as like IT man and also it proved a wide range of IT solution ideas.

By Eduard A R

Nov 25, 2020

Thank you Sir Gautam Ray . Truly an expert about this field, and has a great teaching skills, very organized.

By Emile M

Oct 30, 2020

very Nice course for understanding IS & IT Governance especially in Institutions with IT as Core business...

By jonathan c

Oct 25, 2020

thank you university of minnesota, these IS/IT Governance course is one of the best IT course i ever learn.

By Muhammad H

Sep 19, 2021

I have learn a lot and clear my concepts of IT Governance, Thanks a lot Respected Sir Gautam Ray :-)

By Chinwendu A

Jan 3, 2020

After taking the course, I was able to fully transition into Management Information Systems.

By Bui D H

Jan 13, 2021

A very detailed course for those wanting to understand IS & IT Governance. Highly recommend

By Helena G

Feb 28, 2021

Very good course, the organization of the content and the instructur. Congratulations!!!

By Rakesh S

Aug 28, 2020

I like the way course content is designed and explained with tremendous patience

By Richard A

May 17, 2021

I am very pleased with the thoroughness of the instruction. Have learnt a lot

By Chandrashekar H B

Dec 8, 2020

its very good course and i got better understanding about IS/IT Governance.

