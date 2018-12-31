PO
Oct 25, 2020
Well tailored presentations, expository yet relatable examples and references, engaging instructor and insightful topics. I am absolutely happy I took this course.
SO
Dec 28, 2020
Wholistic and comprehensive curriculum,\n\nSuperb presentation by Prof. Gautam Ray, Progressive and interesting to follow.\n\nThanks to UoM and Coursera
By Kenneth S•
Dec 31, 2018
I am very unhappy with this course. Students have questions and they are not being answered. Capstone project details laid out by the professor is vague. I will not be taking anymore courses from University of Minnesota.
By (K12 _ H T N T P•
Oct 5, 2020
Good start for beginners!
After this course, I got so much information and knowledge about IT Governance and how to implement it for my organization.
By SONY S•
May 18, 2020
Its being great learning a new course. Thanks Coursera for this wonderful oppurtunity..
By Masooth A•
Jun 23, 2019
really its very helpful for those who looking the IT manager post
By Jose A M A•
Dec 27, 2018
Very complete, excellent but not simple experience. For those who do not come from management or business, you must take into account the time and effort you will have to put in.
By Saleh O•
Dec 28, 2020
Wholistic and comprehensive curriculum,
Superb presentation by Prof. Gautam Ray, Progressive and interesting to follow.
Thanks to UoM and Coursera
By Balogun S•
Jun 5, 2020
The course contains so much information that'll help you understand IT management better. I highly recommend it for people in the IT sphere
By Babasola O•
Sep 4, 2019
The course informative. I had the notion that it is just an online course and how hard can it be. I was blown away with the amount of information it contained, the delivery of the information and the ease of understanding. I recommend the course for everyone in IT.
By Vincent W•
Jun 10, 2020
I really tried to push through, but the nervousness (constant moving) and the tone of presenting was getting me tot a point to were got very frustrated. Also, those calculating methods are way to theoretical for my taste and is in my opinion useless.
By Javad A•
Jul 17, 2019
The English accent is poor. I think it was better to pick a better person for this course
By Md. E K•
Jul 23, 2020
just ms powerpoint
By Daryn D•
Feb 20, 2022
This course is excellent. Professor Ray is very detailed and explains things clearly - I really enjoyed learning from him. For my career, this is exactly what I was looking for; this will be very helpful in my work.
By Peter O O•
Oct 26, 2020
Well tailored presentations, expository yet relatable examples and references, engaging instructor and insightful topics. I am absolutely happy I took this course.
By Oyeneye D B•
Mar 24, 2022
Honestly, this is a real experinence and Im happy to be here. The time spend sure worth it because of the impact and knowledge gain.
Thanks Coursera
By Firuz K•
Jul 2, 2020
Since I had an economic background this course could provide me thinking on as like IT man and also it proved a wide range of IT solution ideas.
By Eduard A R•
Nov 25, 2020
Thank you Sir Gautam Ray . Truly an expert about this field, and has a great teaching skills, very organized.
By Emile M•
Oct 30, 2020
very Nice course for understanding IS & IT Governance especially in Institutions with IT as Core business...
By jonathan c•
Oct 25, 2020
thank you university of minnesota, these IS/IT Governance course is one of the best IT course i ever learn.
By Muhammad H•
Sep 19, 2021
I have learn a lot and clear my concepts of IT Governance, Thanks a lot Respected Sir Gautam Ray :-)
By Chinwendu A•
Jan 3, 2020
After taking the course, I was able to fully transition into Management Information Systems.
By Bui D H•
Jan 13, 2021
A very detailed course for those wanting to understand IS & IT Governance. Highly recommend
By Helena G•
Feb 28, 2021
Very good course, the organization of the content and the instructur. Congratulations!!!
By Rakesh S•
Aug 28, 2020
I like the way course content is designed and explained with tremendous patience
By Richard A•
May 17, 2021
I am very pleased with the thoroughness of the instruction. Have learnt a lot
By Chandrashekar H B•
Dec 8, 2020
its very good course and i got better understanding about IS/IT Governance.