About this Course

10,463 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(2,426 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

INTRODUCTION TO DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 97 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

AUGMENTED, VIRTUAL AND MIXED REALITY

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 69 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

INTERNET OF THINGS

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 77 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND BIG DATA

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 90 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM NEW TECHNOLOGIES FOR BUSINESS LEADERS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder