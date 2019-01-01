Profile

Mark Mueller-Eberstein, Dipl. Kfm.

Instructor of Professional Practice - Faculty

Bio

CEO of Adgetec Corporation and thought leader on IT and business trends; global keynote speaker & Bestselling Author Global business and thought leader with over 15 years of experience in the IT industry and a strong track record in Product Management, Business Development and Marketing Strategies. Proven results leading and coaching high performance teams and individuals to project completion on time and under budget. Experienced partnering with Senior Executives to plan and execute against strategic imperatives. Expertise managing Intellectual Property, turn-around situations, cross-cultural environments and functional disciplines. He has always been fascinated by the importance of combining human and technical factors to fundamentally improve businesses and drive innovation. A passion he nurtured during his previous leadership positions in Microsoft and HP as well. Mark is known for: * International and cross culture experience in EMEA, Americas, Asia; globally active * Highly effective cross-group and cross function (engineering, development, marketing, legal, sales) Recognized as strategic leader, results-oriented, excellence in dealing with ambiguity, defining goals and delivering high quality also under pressure Teacher & speaker on leadership, strategy & IT as success factor for success; highly rated by decision makers of Fortune 500 organizations

Courses

New Technologies for Business Leaders

