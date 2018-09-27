Chevron Left
This introductory course is developed for high level business people (and those on their way) who want a broad understanding of new Information Technologies and understand their potential for business functions (e.g. marketing, supply change management, finance). This is not a course for people looking for guidance on how to become a deep technical expert or implement these technologies. From Blockchain over Artificial Intelligence to Virtual Reality technologies: This course will empower business leaders to embrace the concepts and bring the state of the art information technologies into their organizations to improve client and customer engagement and ultimately the bottom line of their businesses. Instead of digital disruption, the new technologies and management methods will become the foundation of a Digital Transformation journey for better customer relationship management and client satisfaction. The content is structured in a way that promotes discussions on challenges that business management and marketing functions face due to the rise of new technologies such blockchain, cryptocurrencies, internet of things (IoT), virtual, mixed and augmented reality (VR/AR), artificial intelligence (AI) and big data. This course will use case studies to explore frameworks, tools, and strategies that are already proven in the real world and prepare ourselves and our organizations to have the tools needed to succeed in a fast and changing world. This course is not a deep technical curriculum, but based on thousands of hours helping (often C-level) executives to grasp the technologies' potential in their own areas of expertise. This course is available in English....

ZH

Apr 18, 2022

Very thorough and engaging exposition of the emerging technologies, The effect that I got was to be catapult to the 21st century. Little I knew that I was still in the mindset of the 20th century.

UM

Apr 17, 2022

This course is more useful current business environment and future expasions. I have learned the IOT.Big data,ML and AI technologies which are useful in Aerospace and Aviation industries.

By Renato C P

Sep 27, 2018

The format of the content provided is not engaging. Basically there is one person reading all notes in a video. This course could fit almost in a Podcast. It would need to be improved by showing diagrams, charts, visual maps... to be able to go deeper and have a more visually interesting material.

The content is also too superficial, my expectation was to go deeper into the proposed areas. It is almost a only a collection of business news about the proposed technologies, it lacks depth.

By Chyi L

Aug 11, 2018

While the instructor might be knowledgeable about the subject, I found his delivery not very engaging and practical. For instance, applications of various Technologies could be best explained by showing how the Technology and interaction work, but the instructor just spent a long time talking about the theory behind it. Many of the points are illustrated based on common sense points without showing how to deliver the desirable results, e.g. he mentioned IoT drives marketing and improves marketing; but makes the learners wonder why and how. Overall it is quite dry and not very practical.

By Jack L

Apr 8, 2018

I only managed the first 2 weeks before deciding it was a complete waste of my time. There is no concrete content, I feel I am not learning anything, rather just listening to someone who is very excited about technology. This could be set in a pub after a couple of drinks as far as the content goes.

By Alessandro

Oct 14, 2019

Very basic. Doesn't provide any knoweldge if you've already heard about the technologies.

By Venkatakrishnan S

Jul 24, 2020

I come from a Business Intelligence background and was already onto new technologies. I took up this course more out of curiosity. But, later, enjoyed the course as Mark Mueller-Eberstein introduced the gaps I had in my portfolio. This course looks at the following new technologies:

1) Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality

2) Internet of Things

3) Artificial Intelligence and Big Data

4) Blockchain technology applications and crypto currencies

After the completion of this course, I followed up on the new technologies from a technical angle. I am happy to share that barring the first topic, I have now a good understanding of the other three technologies. Though it took a while, the results were amazing. Mark's course was highly motivating and challenged me to dive deeper into new technologies

I look forward to an update of this course from Mark to cover recent developments in the area of new technologies

Thanks, Mark!

By Sesha S M

May 24, 2018

For a long time I had the desire to learn about digital technologies and how enterprises can embark on digital transformation. But I didn't know where to start as there seemed to be too many new concepts & terminologies which are interconnected with each other.

I am glad I chose this course which provided a well structured path to learn the concepts with a clear focus on their impact on business and customer engagement. After completing the course I have the confidence to engage with anyone on the subject and discuss business transformation strategies through digital technologies. I plan to embark on more advanced learning based on the great foundation provided by this course.

By Theo G

Apr 11, 2018

Great overview of new technologies, industry trends combined with a good list of real world examples - perfect course to get an overview and introduction, would be great to have additional modules or courses to dive deeper into this whole area.

By Erick F E

Jul 4, 2019

Really good course to get a general view of the technologies that are shaping the market!. Looking forward for the next version of this course

By KAREN T

Dec 28, 2019

While the trainer tries his best to present a variety of new technologies, it was difficult to sustain attention throughout the course lectures for several reasons:

1) Trainer reads too much from the script. Sentences are sometimes connected in a messy way. Difficult to keep track if subtitles are not turned on.

2) The analysis of the concepts lack depth. Feels like the trainer is simply putting together multiple examples of the new technologies he read about in news - sometimes very common-sensical examples e.g. of smart homes.

3) Trainer needs to do more due diligence of structuring his course notes, take out the repeated contents. Should focus on quality over quantity. Often, it feels like the trainer was "trying to impress" by including many videos but which are in reality talking about the same contents.

By Filippo M

Aug 3, 2019

The course give a lot of insights and useful information on the new technology trends that are on the hype at the moment. Lot of good reading suggestions.

You don't expect to take away from this course a deep technical know-how on those trends, but a more detailed and less general approach would have helped though. Sometimes I felt like the sentences were repeated in each video.

Thanks

By Independent C

Oct 28, 2018

This lecturer is way, way too animated.

Calm down and present materials and not your enthusiasm.

By Asfandyar M

Oct 11, 2018

Not satisfied. Massive improvement required. Instructor is reading from slides...

By Bhavya B

Aug 30, 2020

Thank you Mark Mueller-Eberstein, for guiding me with an engaging experience to discover, explore and learn the secrets to solve the biggest challenges that companies have today; how to to keep pace on a global scale, to innovate, and to nurture and develop value-creating ideas to succeed in a fast and changing world, with New Technologies for Business Leaders by Rutgers the State University of New Jersey.

This was an enjoying and engaging experience to open new dimensions of thoughts with this course.

By Bhuvan A

Oct 9, 2020

It was really wonderful course. I thoroughly enjoyed the course and it will be very much helpful for my career and real-life as well. I thank my instructor professors of the University for his motivation and guide. I also thank professors for providing me this opportunity. I also very much grateful to Coursera for its mediation and for making the course reach me. Thank you very much.

By Roshinee N

Mar 5, 2020

Great content , really enjoyed the course , the lecturer was brilliant.

I hoever was not pleased with rating peer process, some peer assignments where appalling, and yet it took me a full day work to do mine with research and gievn 8/10 where other gave one word answers. my overall score was 100% for the quizzes so I was not happy given a lower rating on the assignment.

By Afshan S

Mar 3, 2019

Brilliant course! The content is simple yet comprehensive enough to enable even laymen to understand core concepts of the new technologies covered in the course. The teaching was par excellence and inspires the learner to dive deeper into these technologies that are shaping the present and the future. Highly recommended!

By Madhusudhana R P

Jul 28, 2021

The Course is well planned for 5 Weeks to get the basics of #Digital Transformation #Internet of Things # Augmented, Mixed, and Virtual Reality # Big Data and Artificial Intelligence # Blockchain Technology. I found interesting and would recommend to Emerging Leaders & Companies to attend this Course.

Happy Learning :-)

By Srinivasa R C

Dec 19, 2019

This is an interesting course, that can be pursued by any person who is interest to know the details of emerging technologies. The presenter explained each one with detailed examples in a lucid fashion. The examples are relatable and easily understandable. I personally gained lot of info from the lectures. Thank you.

By Wolfgang R

Jun 1, 2018

I have an engineering backround and the course ist clearly not designed for engineers to get implementation Level of training. Nevertheless, I found ist very helpful to get an understanding of new developments and examples on how to explain and talk about These (and other) Topics with my Business

By Sam V

Jun 12, 2020

Loved the "live" lecture with an instructor that is clearly very knowledgeable, and passionate about the topics. I learned quite a bit on some of the technologies that I have less hands-on experience with and look forward to seeing how that will change in the future. Thanks again!

By Biswajeet R

May 9, 2020

This course gives us a good insight into emerging technologies and gets you familiarised to the specific terminologies being used quite frequently in any discussion forum on the relevant subjects. I am glad that I took up the course.

By Bartosz G

Nov 15, 2018

It provides participant with fundamentals of each of the technologies that are going to have bigger and bigger impact on business and people lives. Mark is really enthusiastic what makes going through the content much easier.

By Mark M

Feb 23, 2021

I completed the course and here are key insights: This course is ideal for people in business functions who try to understand the impact of information technology across business functions and get a foundation on

By Edison C

Aug 17, 2020

Mark is an excellent and fun instructor but more importantly, he brings a very agile perspective to technology that helped me make sense of how it applies too real life. Good job @MarkMueller-Eberstein

