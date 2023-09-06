Put It to Work: Prepare for Cybersecurity Jobs

This is the eighth and final course in the Google Cybersecurity Certificate. Together, these eight courses will equip you with the skills you need to apply for an entry-level cybersecurity job.
In this course, you will focus on making decisions and escalating incidents to stakeholders. You'll develop the communication and collaboration skills needed to inform and influence stakeholders within an organization. In addition, you'll explore how to ethically operate as a cybersecurity professional. You'll discover how to engage with the cybersecurity community, explore jobs in the cybersecurity field, and complete practice interviews. You'll also write a resume and cover letter to prepare for applying and interviewing for jobs in cybersecurity. Google employees who currently work in cybersecurity will guide you through videos, provide hands-on activities and examples that simulate common cybersecurity tasks, and help you build your skills to prepare for jobs. Learners who complete this certificate will be equipped to apply for entry-level cybersecurity roles. No previous experience is necessary. By the end of this course, you will: - Determine when and how to escalate a security incident. - Explain how having an ethical mindset supports a cybersecurity professional's ability to protect assets and data. - Communicate sensitive information with care and confidentiality. - Use reliable sources to remain current on the latest cybersecurity threats, risks, vulnerabilities, and tools. - Engage with the cybersecurity community. - Find and apply for cybersecurity jobs. - Prepare for job interviews.