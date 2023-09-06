Google
Put It to Work: Prepare for Cybersecurity Jobs
Put It to Work: Prepare for Cybersecurity Jobs

This course is part of Google Cybersecurity Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Instructor: Google Career Certificates

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No prior experience required
18 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Determine when and how to escalate a security incident

  • Engage with the cybersecurity community

  • Find and apply for cybersecurity jobs

  • Prepare for job interviews

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Assessments

20 quizzes

Build your Computer Security and Networks expertise

There are 5 modules in this course

You will recognize the importance of security professionals in the workplace. You'll discover how proper detection and escalation can impact an organization’s security posture.

What's included

6 videos6 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts1 plugin

You will explore the importance of incident prioritization and escalation. You'll learn how the decisions security professionals make help to keep business operations safe.

What's included

6 videos5 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin

You will learn about important stakeholders in cybersecurity. In addition, you'll create clear and concise communications to stakeholders.

What's included

7 videos5 readings3 quizzes1 plugin

You will prepare to stay up-to-date on the latest cybersecurity trends and explore how to engage with the security community.

What's included

6 videos4 readings3 quizzes

You will prepare for your job search. You will explore career readiness techniques such as creating a resume, developing an elevator pitch, and preparing for the interview process. In addition, you'll use career resources that can help you find and apply for jobs in cybersecurity.

What's included

18 videos16 readings8 quizzes5 discussion prompts1 plugin

Instructor ratings
4.8 (451 ratings)
Google Career Certificates

Google
324 Courses9,338,944 learners

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

