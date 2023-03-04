Chevron Left
This is the eighth and final course in the Google Cybersecurity Certificate. Together, these eight courses will equip you with the skills you need to apply for an entry-level cybersecurity job. In this course, you will focus on making decisions and escalating incidents to stakeholders. You'll develop the communication and collaboration skills needed to inform and influence stakeholders within an organization. In addition, you'll explore how to ethically operate as a cybersecurity professional. You'll discover how to engage with the cybersecurity community, explore jobs in the cybersecurity field, and complete practice interviews. You'll also write a resume and cover letter to prepare for applying and interviewing for jobs in cybersecurity. Google employees who currently work in cybersecurity will guide you through videos, provide hands-on activities and examples that simulate common cybersecurity tasks, and help you build your skills to prepare for jobs. Learners who complete this certificate will be equipped to apply for entry-level cybersecurity roles. No previous experience is necessary. By the end of this course, you will: - Determine when and how to escalate a security incident. - Explain how having an ethical mindset supports a cybersecurity professional's ability to protect assets and data. - Communicate sensitive information with care and confidentiality. - Use reliable sources to remain current on the latest cybersecurity threats, risks, vulnerabilities, and tools. - Engage with the cybersecurity community. - Find and apply for cybersecurity jobs. - Prepare for job interviews....
By leslie t

Mar 4, 2023

Great Course! This course helps you prepare to enter the career field of a cybersecurity analyst by tying everything you learned from previous courses together. It also gives you the tools, knowledge, resources, and practice that you will need to help you secure a job in this field.

By James K

Feb 28, 2023

This is a very broad course that provides a simple and clear introduction to the aspects of being in a security role , that are often not covered in courses. A lot of the content is also relevant to being in any technical role and working out how to grow in that role

By Andreja Š

Mar 5, 2023

I think the course is well defined. It gives a beginner at cybersecurity the opportunity to navigate his future. It gives advice which way to choose and where to find additional held and advice.

By Kaiquan M

Mar 23, 2023

Course 8 of the Google Cybersecurity specialisation. This course was good in sharing

(1) how to find the cybersecurity community around your area to learn from and interact with them

(2) interview preparation - outside or within your company

By Sarah W

Mar 5, 2023

Really great information to help folks get started on putting their new skills onto paper and into use. The content made something that's usually pretty intimidating into a positive experience.

By Darien L

Mar 14, 2023

This course is it, it gets you ready to get a job in cybersecurity. All that training and learning comes down to this, to get you ready for the real world.

By Jenifur N

Mar 5, 2023

The course was short but important with essentials tips for the job searching process and an affective way to get prepare for the interview process.

By Hunter M

Mar 1, 2023

Great way to wrap up the certificate program. Lots of information and advice on how to apply what youve learned in courses 1-7.

By Omer I B M

Mar 10, 2023

The fact that the eight Courses

helps you put your foot on firm ground in the world of cybersecurity

By Chooi-Guan L

Mar 2, 2023

Great overview on how to prepare for and find jobs in the cybersecurity industry!

By Regis O

Mar 11, 2023

Great advice, and a really fun interactive tool called Interview Warmup.

By Jean-Luc B

Mar 1, 2023

Recommended! Complements very well the previous courses.

By Sarah A S

Mar 3, 2023

great capstone course, bringing everything together!

By Pascal U E

Mar 5, 2023

The last course of a great serie ! I enjoyed

