By leslie t•
Mar 4, 2023
Great Course! This course helps you prepare to enter the career field of a cybersecurity analyst by tying everything you learned from previous courses together. It also gives you the tools, knowledge, resources, and practice that you will need to help you secure a job in this field.
By James K•
Feb 28, 2023
This is a very broad course that provides a simple and clear introduction to the aspects of being in a security role , that are often not covered in courses. A lot of the content is also relevant to being in any technical role and working out how to grow in that role
By Andreja Š•
Mar 5, 2023
I think the course is well defined. It gives a beginner at cybersecurity the opportunity to navigate his future. It gives advice which way to choose and where to find additional held and advice.
By Kaiquan M•
Mar 23, 2023
Course 8 of the Google Cybersecurity specialisation. This course was good in sharing
(1) how to find the cybersecurity community around your area to learn from and interact with them
(2) interview preparation - outside or within your company
By Sarah W•
Mar 5, 2023
Really great information to help folks get started on putting their new skills onto paper and into use. The content made something that's usually pretty intimidating into a positive experience.
By Darien L•
Mar 14, 2023
This course is it, it gets you ready to get a job in cybersecurity. All that training and learning comes down to this, to get you ready for the real world.
By Jenifur N•
Mar 5, 2023
The course was short but important with essentials tips for the job searching process and an affective way to get prepare for the interview process.
By Hunter M•
Mar 1, 2023
Great way to wrap up the certificate program. Lots of information and advice on how to apply what youve learned in courses 1-7.
By Omer I B M•
Mar 10, 2023
The fact that the eight Courses
helps you put your foot on firm ground in the world of cybersecurity
By Chooi-Guan L•
Mar 2, 2023
Great overview on how to prepare for and find jobs in the cybersecurity industry!
By Regis O•
Mar 11, 2023
Great advice, and a really fun interactive tool called Interview Warmup.
By Jean-Luc B•
Mar 1, 2023
Recommended! Complements very well the previous courses.
By Sarah A S•
Mar 3, 2023
great capstone course, bringing everything together!
By Pascal U E•
Mar 5, 2023
The last course of a great serie ! I enjoyed