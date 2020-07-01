About this Course

What you will learn

  • Describe Google's 3-phase deployment methodology, and discuss how domains, users, groups and other objects are provisioned in Google Workspace.

  • Discuss mail routing types and explain how routing should be configured during each phase of a Google Workspace deployment.

  • Describe migration options and coexistence challenges faced during a Google Workspace deployment.

  • Explain the importance of change management, and identify top reasons why projects fail when change management is not considered.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Planning for your Google Workspace Deployment

2 hours to complete
23 videos (Total 75 min)

