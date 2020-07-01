Planning for a Google Workspace Deployment is the final course in the Google Workspace Administration series.
In this course, you will be introduced to Google's deployment methodology and best practices. You will follow Katelyn and Marcus as they plan for a Google Workspace deployment at Cymbal. They'll focus on the core technical project areas of provisioning, mail flow, data migration, and coexistence, and will consider the best deployment strategy for each area. You will also be introduced to the importance of Change Management in a Google Workspace deployment, ensuring that users make a smooth transition to Google Workspace and gain the benefits of work transformation through communications, support, and training. This course covers theoretical topics, and does not have any hands on exercises. If you haven’t already done so, please cancel your Google Workspace trial now to avoid any unwanted charges.