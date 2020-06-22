Chevron Left
4.8
271 ratings
Planning for a Google Workspace Deployment is the final course in the Google Workspace Administration series. In this course, you will be introduced to Google's deployment methodology and best practices. You will follow Katelyn and Marcus as they plan for a Google Workspace deployment at Cymbal. They'll focus on the core technical project areas of provisioning, mail flow, data migration, and coexistence, and will consider the best deployment strategy for each area. You will also be introduced to the importance of Change Management in a Google Workspace deployment, ensuring that users make a smooth transition to Google Workspace and gain the benefits of work transformation through communications, support, and training. This course covers theoretical topics, and does not have any hands on exercises. If you haven’t already done so, please cancel your Google Workspace trial now to avoid any unwanted charges....

By Abdullah A Z d

Jun 22, 2020

Altho I have the experience to work with G suite but still, this course is teaching me a lot. Some of the things I didn't know that exits in the g suite.

By Jahranga T B

Sep 3, 2020

Good, Clear, Concise

a good way of summarizing putting everything learned in the previous modules into prospective.

engenders personal confidence especially if your have first hand experience with participating in or leading organisational change

By Komalkumar S

Jun 22, 2020

Wow. Using G Suit since long still learns so many things during learning. Thank you, Coursera for the wonderful learning experience. Using technology and work with self and customer but know many terms and name today.

By Rodrigo S

Oct 3, 2020

Que ótimo curso, consegui ter uma visão ampla de um processo de implantação, já trabalho com o G suite a muito tempo, mas sempre é bom rever os processos e reavaliar seus conhecimentos.

Grato Google.

By Anderson M

Jul 13, 2020

Now, I feel really confident in deploy G Suite in schools and companies around my city. In addition, I also feed confident about managing my own G Suite account. Thanks Google Cloud and Coursera.

By Mohamed M Z H

Jul 2, 2020

I'm really happy about this course and I learn something more. Also, it's directly important for my day to day work.

By Jonathan C

Aug 22, 2020

Excellent tips and important observations in each moment that i deploy G Suite in different types of Organization

By fabrice k

Aug 15, 2021

G​reat and Quality content, learned a bunch of stuff. Highly recommended for any Google Worspace Admin.

By Michele W

Feb 21, 2022

Great course! I was able to complete this in a shorter time frame, but the information is incredible.

By Oleksandr K

Nov 22, 2021

I knew a lot of new things and am ready to deploy Google Workspace in organizations.

By Adesanya K

Oct 5, 2020

Very educative. I will recommend for all technical /IT administrator. Satisfactory

By Walter O A

Jun 12, 2020

Change Management was something I liked very much to be informed again! Thanks.

By Dang G B

Apr 4, 2021

Very Useful course, not only about Goolge Workspace but more!

By Uwizeye j p

Feb 23, 2021

VERY SIMPLE AND EASY TO UNDERSTAND. I REALLY LIKE THIS COURSE

By Sandhya B

Jan 12, 2021

Informative, Practical and modern. Awesome courses!!

By Martin E

May 9, 2022

Easy to follow along and very clear instructions!

By Destiny O

Dec 4, 2021

Finally it's a work done I learned a lot.

By Krishna H

Mar 23, 2021

It is easy and clear to understand.

By MIGUEL A J F

Mar 30, 2021

Excelente curso!! Muchas gracias!

By Desiree C

Jul 4, 2020

Very practical and to the point.

By Shamim M

Jan 6, 2021

Love this G suite Deployment

By Marco B

Aug 18, 2020

Very Interesting information

By Anuradha K

Jun 28, 2020

Very usefully content

By Juan C

Jul 9, 2020

Very, very good!!!

By Richard A M

Oct 23, 2020

very informative

