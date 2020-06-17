About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • security analyst
  • Cybersecurity
  • cyber attack
  • Computer Security Incident Management
  • Breach (Security Exploit)
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Incident Management Response and Cyberattack Frameworks

7 videos (Total 58 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week 2

Phishing Scams

4 videos (Total 28 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Point of Sale Breach

3 videos (Total 22 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 3

3rd Party Breach

3 videos (Total 20 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Ransomware

3 videos (Total 21 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 4

Apply Your Skill - Data Breaches

