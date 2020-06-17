This course gives you the background needed to gain Cybersecurity skills as part of the Cybersecurity Security Analyst Professional Certificate program.
You will explore incident response methodologies and security models. You will learn to recognize and categorize key types of vulnerabilities and associated attacks against today's organizations. You will explore in depth several past and recent breaches to learn how they were detected and what was done or could have been done to reduce the threat risk to the organization. Finally, you will explore the costs of data breaches through research studies and well known breaches. This course requires you to select and research a cybersecurity breach in the news today and apply your knowledge and skills from this course and previous cybersecurity courses to analyze the type of attack, attack timeline, vulnerable systems, and any missed opportunities. This project will be graded by your peers in the course. This course is intended for anyone who wants to gain a basic understanding of Cybersecurity or as the seventh and final course in a series of courses to acquire the skills to work in the Cybersecurity field as a Cybersecurity Analyst. The completion of this course also makes you eligible to earn the Cybersecurity Capstone: Breach Response Case Studies IBM digital badge. More information about the badge can be found https://www.youracclaim.com/org/ibm/badge/cybersecurity-breach-case-studies . In this course, you will learn to: ● Apply incident response methodologies. ● Research and describe a watering hole attack. ● Research and describe ransomware threats and the consequences to organization. ● Research and describe 3rd party breaches and how they affect an organization. ● Research and describe the effects of a phishing attack. ● Research and describe a point of sale attack and approximate cost of data breaches. ● Perform a case study on a current cyber attack and breach.