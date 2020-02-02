This course will teach you how to create useful chatbots without the need to write any code.
Leveraging IBM Watson's Natural Language Processing capabilities, you'll learn how to plan, implement, test, and deploy chatbots that delight your users, rather than frustrate them. True to our promise of not requiring any code, you'll learn how to visually create chatbots with Watson Assistant (formerly Watson Conversation) and how to deploy them on your own website through a handy WordPress plugin. Don't have a website? No worries, one will be provided to you. Chatbots are a hot topic in our industry and are about to go big. New jobs requiring this specific skill are being added every day, consultants demand premium rates, and the interest in chatbots is quickly exploding. Gartner predicts that by 2020, 85% of customer interactions with the enterprise will be through automated means (that's chatbots and related technologies). Here is your chance to learn this highly in demand set of skills with a gentle introduction to the topic that leaves no stone unturned.