Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Module 1: Introduction

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 16 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Module 2: Intents

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Module 3: Entities

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Module 4: Dialog

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Module 5: Deployment

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Module 6: Context Variables & Slots

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 7: Digressions

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 4 min)
3 minutes to complete

Summary

3 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min)
1 hour to complete

Final Exam

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)

