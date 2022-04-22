About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

The course requires no specific background but will in some exercises and cases assume you can relate to an organisation and the concept of work.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How AI can give you better information upon which to make better decisions.

  • How AI can help you automate processes and become more efficient.

  • How AI will impact your industry so that you can avoid the pitfalls and seize the benefits.

Beginner Level

The course requires no specific background but will in some exercises and cases assume you can relate to an organisation and the concept of work.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Lund University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to AI in work and business

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 65 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

What AI can do

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 136 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Risks with AI

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 98 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

AI and the future of work

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 57 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

