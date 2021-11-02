By Bandula W•
Nov 2, 2021
Well designed course to introduce AI. When I began I had heard of AI but thought this a new trend of the younger generation. Dr. Anamaria conducted the course very professionally and efficiently and gave a good insight to what is AI, how it is applied and effecting us and what to expect in the future. Now I know AI is all around us and effecting our daily life. I hope the developers will follow ethical practices so that AI will constructively help the humans to develop the world to be a better place rather than destructively make the world a sadder place,
By Patryk B•
Feb 3, 2022
Great course that taught me many things about Artificial Intelligence, it's risks and possibilities as well as how to effectively introduce AI into one's business!
By Alicia R C•
Nov 12, 2021
Muy didácticos los vídeos, los contenidos me parecen muy interesantes y útiles
By Simom A•
Apr 23, 2022
The course provides great insight into the application of AI in business.
By PANJAITAN, A (•
Apr 30, 2022
very good course