Apr 23, 2020
Very informative course, logically laid out and well presented. I appreciated the step-by-step instruction as this is the first time I've tried this type of build. I look forward to learning more.
Feb 16, 2021
The course was amazing! I enjoyed this course as I learned a new skill of how to create chatbots without a single line of code on IBM Watson Assistant. I would recommend this course to others.
By Simon O•
Feb 24, 2018
Looks like a copy of cognitive class and Watson Academy material. Both free and more content.
By Chukwudi B•
Sep 25, 2018
Great course! It introduced me to the basic components of building an useful chatbot. And it's short enough to keep you interested the whole time. However, the course should be updated to reflect the latest changes in the Watson Conversation interface. Otherwise, it just gets confusing for everyone.
By P A•
Nov 21, 2018
Made me to wait get certificate for 15 days because of peer to peer assignment review but got lot of support from coursera. Remaining all good where i learned a lot about this subject
By Anurag P•
Nov 14, 2019
Good introductory course. Some functions specified within the labs are not compatible with the new look of Watson. This must be updated.
By Lilian M•
Feb 25, 2019
I liked very much the course. I have been able to understand how to build a chat bot from cero and with no programing knowledge. I will like to continue my formation on it, do you have advanced levels? For example I will like to learn how to export content variables to a file to create a word document to handle it to the user , or how to integrate on the chat a calendar.
By giuseppe s•
Aug 5, 2018
excellent professor, I prefer automatic grading instead peer grade.
Now we need course to build chatbot for authenticated users who have a profile on different data sorces.
The new title could be :
How to Build a Chatbot Coding
By Christine C•
Jul 29, 2018
I really enjoyed this course. This is an excellent course, very easy to follow through and very hands-on. Highly recommend this course to those who are just starting out in the world of chatbots and AI.
By Giselle V•
Sep 7, 2020
It was a great course! I can't believe I now know how to build chatbots and with that the possibility to teach others or make money building chatbots for paying customers. Thank you so much!
By Eric D P•
May 31, 2020
You really need to update the course. I wasted a lot of time and potential trying to drudge through the inconsistent information and instructions.
By Dimitris T•
May 17, 2020
The course was overall good and interesting as a solid introduction to the chatbot mechanics and the IBMs AI Assistant platform. It provided a hands-on comprehension that allows you either to move on for dev skills or stay on the right understanding to be in the position to sell or manage this technology for your organization. Certainly of choice. Some small gaps between the actual environment and instructions in the lab have started growing and need to be contained.
By Martin B•
Mar 8, 2018
Course was very informative and hands-on. This was my first time taking an online course and instructor did a great job on being very descriptive on his teachings. I will definitely be enrolling in more courses within Coursera!
By Susan D•
Apr 24, 2020
By Marcela G•
Apr 11, 2019
La información es muy clara para conocer las bases de la configuración del diálogo de un Chatbot, creo faltan más ejemplos de Slots pero en general es de gran ayuda para una introducción al tema.
By Muhammad A•
Feb 17, 2021
By Yuvaraj R•
Sep 22, 2020
Love the course from core of my heart . Very helpful and learnt lot of various terminologies used in building chat bots. Finally created chat bot without programming . That's Cool !
By Manuel A U•
Apr 24, 2020
Excellent - I liked thorough step by step teaching approach through the assignments. After enduring some programing courses in the past, this was a refreshing experience, thank you!
By Timur U•
Feb 3, 2020
This course was professionally organized. All theoretical, practical and exam aspects are clear for understanding and definitely will be useful for my IT professional development.
By V. R S•
Jul 12, 2019
The Session with both labs are classes made me feel much easy to design a chatbot. This course is really helpful to learn about the AI powered Chatbot designing through IBM Watson.
By Shubham Y•
Dec 30, 2018
Great Course! Antonio teaches almost all the basics things through which you can create a chatbot for professional applications.
By Chiagoro A•
Jun 16, 2019
A very insightful course toward building chatbots. I really loved it!
By bhargav c•
Mar 28, 2019
loved the course ,best for beginners.
faced some problems during submission and getting my review
By Rick G•
Aug 6, 2019
Class starts out well, as you're going through the steps of making a chatbot. Later, some of the instructions are not as well organized as they could be. I say this because I think each lab should be broken out into its own lesson as some lessons/modules have multiple labs. There's much info on chatbots and this course could benefit from being split up into 2, if only to offer more hands-on examples/lessons.
By Mahesh Y•
May 12, 2020
This is a fantastic course! Very detailed instructions and well thought out questions/ tests. The course provides JSON files for download if you somehow don't understand the exercises. I can't imagine anyone needing it - although it's useful to have to deploy at a later time. Best of all, IBM helps you embark upon an entrepreneurial journey by allowing you to apply for free credits to deploy these services for yourself or clients who may pay! Thank you Antonio @sys-person for the jovial tone and personality ;) throughout the programme. Really kept me engaged! Strongly recommend this course.
By Raul A M N•
Apr 22, 2021
A great introduction to IBM chatbots, and honestly, chatbots in general. I enjoyed taking this course and put the knowledge into action immediately. I'm building a chatbot for my Wife's business and is looking great! I 100% recommend it if you are interested in chatbots, of course, it has an emphasis on IBM, which is great, but it will also help with other chatbots out there. Great instructor, easy to follow, great and real labs... I loved this course.
By Ikhsan A G•
Dec 18, 2019
Great course to know and implement how chatbots as part of AI created and worked well. This course concisely leverage our insight and knowledge about one of the application of AI i.e. chatbots using IBM Watson Assistant. And moreover, it is not required any programming skill, that's very helpful for non-programmer student like me. Thank you Coursera. Deep down of my bottom heart, I really grateful as part of your online student.