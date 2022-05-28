Gain skills that keep users connected. Learn how to diagnose and repair basic networking and security problems.
About this Course
Basic computer operating skills, including using a web browser.
What you will learn
Identify and discuss network types and standards
Determine how to set up wired and wireless connections
Discuss common network storage types and network sharing options
Perform basic setup on a mobile device, including security and settings
Skills you will gain
- Cloud Storage
- Network Architecture
- Networking Hardware
- Computer Network
- Wireless Networks
Basic computer operating skills, including using a web browser.
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Networking Fundamentals
Communication is involved in almost every aspect of daily life. In today’s world, computer networking plays a vital role in communication. Talking with family and friends, paying a bill, checking out at the grocery store, keeping up on the news, and, of course, all the things that go on at work. All of these depend on some form of computer networking. Computer networking is defined as the connection of people through the use of devices and cables, and sometimes wireless signals. This week, you will learn about the basic types and shapes of networks and how they are used. You will also learn about wired connections, wireless connections, and network devices. You will also learn about the basic instructions computers follow so they can connect us in ways we expect. You will understand how data is packaged electronically, which rules are used to send the data, how those rules are made, and how computers determine where to send those data packages.
Setting up Wired/Wireless Connections and their Use Cases
One of the key components of communicating is understanding *how* to communicate. That includes knowing what enables communication, and what blocks it. This is just as true for computer networking as it is for person-to-person interactions. If you don’t understand the ways to get data from one point to another, the data will never arrive where you want it to.
Storage Types and Network Sharing
As we’ve discussed, connection plays a vital role in communication. Another key component in communication is memory; information is not useful if it can’t be recalled. Network storage is where the memory is located in computer networking. This week you will learn about different types of network storage. You’ll learn about short-term and long-term memory, and the different ways that memory can be arranged to increase capacity and efficiency. You’ll also learn about local, offsite, and cloud memory and how all these different kinds of memory enable faster and more efficient interaction between people, devices, and software.
Final Exam
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.