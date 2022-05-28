About this Course

16,525 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Basic computer operating skills, including using a web browser.

Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify and discuss network types and standards

  • Determine how to set up wired and wireless connections

  • Discuss common network storage types and network sharing options

  • Perform basic setup on a mobile device, including security and settings

Skills you will gain

  • Cloud Storage
  • Network Architecture
  • Networking Hardware
  • Computer Network
  • Wireless Networks
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Basic computer operating skills, including using a web browser.

Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Networking Fundamentals 

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Setting up Wired/Wireless Connections and their Use Cases

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 34 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Storage Types and Network Sharing 

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Final Exam

1 hour to complete
2 readings

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder