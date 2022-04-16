Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Networking and Storage by IBM
4.9
stars
18 ratings
•
1 reviews
About the Course
Gain skills that keep users connected. Learn how to diagnose and repair basic networking and security problems.
Designed for beginners, this course is designed for anyone new to networks and storage and develops the skills needed to diagnose and repair basic networking and storage problems.
This course Is for you if you are kickstarting an IT Support role, network technician role, or building your base knowledge for system administration.
Using videos and virtual, online hands-on labs, you'll learn about network types and standards, discover how to set up wired and wireless connections. Learn to identify common network storage and network sharing options including local, hosted, and cloud storage options....
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Introduction to Networking and Storage