What you will learn

  • Discuss the evolution of security based on historical events.

  • List various types of malicious software.

  • Describe key cybersecurity concepts including the CIA Triad, access management, incident response and common cybersecurity best practices.

  • Identify key cybersecurity tools which include the following:  firewall, anti-virus, cryptography, penetration testing and digital forensics.

Skills you will gain

  • Information Security (INFOSEC)
  • IBM New Collar
  • Malware
  • Cybersecurity
  • Cyber Attacks

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

History of Cybersecurity

5 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 103 min), 9 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

A brief overview of types of actors and their motives

6 hours to complete
27 videos (Total 124 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

An overview of key security concepts

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 67 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

An overview of key security tools

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 68 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes

