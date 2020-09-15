This course gives you the background needed to understand basic Cybersecurity. You will learn the history of Cybersecurity, types and motives of cyber attacks to further your knowledge of current threats to organizations and individuals. Key terminology, basic system concepts and tools will be examined as an introduction to the Cybersecurity field.
Discuss the evolution of security based on historical events.
List various types of malicious software.
Describe key cybersecurity concepts including the CIA Triad, access management, incident response and common cybersecurity best practices.
Identify key cybersecurity tools which include the following: firewall, anti-virus, cryptography, penetration testing and digital forensics.
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
History of Cybersecurity
This module will give you a brief overview of the history of cybersecurity. You will also learn key terms and roles in cybersecurity.
A brief overview of types of actors and their motives
This module will provide you with a brief overview of types of actors and their motives. You will also understand different types of attacks and their impact on an organization and individuals. You will also learn about tools that are available to you to assist in any cybersecurity investigation.
An overview of key security concepts
This module will describe various key security concepts that are important in any cybersecurity position. The CIA Triad will be further explained. You will also begin to learn the significance of incident response and frameworks around cybersecurity. Finally, you will get an overview of IT Governance best practices and compliance.
An overview of key security tools
In this module, you will be introduced to key security tools including firewalls, anti-virus and cryptography. You will explore penetration testing and digital forensics. You will learn where you can get resources on industry and current threats to assist in further research around cybersecurity.
I have got a knowledge how CIA Triads work, know more about the malware and ransomwares, cryptography and cyber security compliance. And also get a right knowledge in the cyber security field.
The course is good especially the resources provided by IBM. It has not only given a good foundational knowledge of the stream but also developed an interest in knowing further about the field.
I've learned a lot! Plenty of information to retain. I love the challenge, I look forward to furthering my education in Cyber Security to not only better myself, but the cyber world! Thank you!
Excellent course at beginning level about introduction of Cybersecurity tools and Cyber attacks. The information explore in the course will be most beneficial for higher level course in this field
