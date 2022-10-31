IBM Skills Network Logo

IBM Skills Network

IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world. For more information about IBM visit: www.ibm.com

Degrees + Certificates

Courses and Specializations

AI Foundations for Everyone
AI Foundations for Everyone Specialization

Available now

Advanced Data Science with IBM
Advanced Data Science with IBM Specialization

Available now

Applied Data Science
Applied Data Science Specialization

Available now

Applied Data Science with R
Applied Data Science with R Specialization

Available now

Applied Software Engineering Fundamentals
Applied Software Engineering Fundamentals Specialization

Available now

BI Foundations with SQL, ETL and Data Warehousing
BI Foundations with SQL, ETL and Data Warehousing Specialization

Available now

Ciencia de Datos Aplicada
Ciencia de Datos Aplicada Specialization

Available now

Cloud Application Development Foundations
Cloud Application Development Foundations Specialization

Available now

Data Analysis and Visualization Foundations
Data Analysis and Visualization Foundations Specialization

Available now

Data Engineering Foundations
Data Engineering Foundations Specialization

Available now

Data Science Fundamentals with Python and SQL
Data Science Fundamentals with Python and SQL Specialization

Available now

DevOps, Cloud, and Agile Foundations
DevOps, Cloud, and Agile Foundations Specialization

Available now

Fundamentos de Ciencia de Datos con Python y SQL
Fundamentos de Ciencia de Datos con Python y SQL Specialization

Available now

Fundamentos de IA para Todos
Fundamentos de IA para Todos Specialization

Available now

Fundamentos del Análisis y Visualización de Datos
Fundamentos del Análisis y Visualización de Datos Specialization

Available now

IBM & Darden Digital Strategy
IBM & Darden Digital Strategy Specialization

Available now

IBM AI Foundations for Business
IBM AI Foundations for Business Specialization

Available now

IBM Introduction to Machine Learning
IBM Introduction to Machine Learning Specialization

Available now

Information Technology (IT) and Cloud Fundamentals
Information Technology (IT) and Cloud Fundamentals Specialization

Available now

Introducción a la Ciencia de Datos
Introducción a la Ciencia de Datos Specialization

Available now

Introduction to Data Science
Introduction to Data Science Specialization

Available now

Key Technologies for Business
Key Technologies for Business Specialization

Available now

NoSQL, Big Data, and Spark Foundations
NoSQL, Big Data, and Spark Foundations Specialization

Available now

People and Soft Skills for Professional and Personal Success
People and Soft Skills for Professional and Personal Success Specialization

Available now

Aaron Ritchie

Aaron Ritchie

Content Development Lead
IBM Data & AI Learning
Aije Egwaikhide

Aije Egwaikhide

Senior Data Scientist
IBM
Alex Aklson

Alex Aklson

Ph.D., Data Scientist
Alex Parker

Alex Parker

Offering Manager for IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service
IBM
Amy Norton

Amy Norton

Antonio Cangiano

Antonio Cangiano

Software Developer and Technical Evangelist
IBM Developer Skills Network
Azim Hirjani

Azim Hirjani

Cognitive Data Scientist
Bethany Hudnutt

Bethany Hudnutt

Instructional Designer
Billy Korando

Billy Korando

Christopher Giardina

Christopher Giardina

WW Data Privacy & ILM Architect
Elaine Hanley

Elaine Hanley

Gabriela de Queiroz

Gabriela de Queiroz

Program Director
- Open Source, Data & AI Technologies
Hima Vasudevan

Hima Vasudevan

Data Scientist
IBM
Horea Porutiu

Horea Porutiu

Advisory Software Engineer
Cloud and Cognitive Software
Ilja Rasin

Ilja Rasin

Data Scientist
IBM Watson Health
JEREMY NILMEIER

JEREMY NILMEIER

Data Scientist and Developer Advocate
IBM Cloud and Cognitive Software
Jeff Grossman

Jeff Grossman

Data Science and Engineering SME
Skill-Up Technologies
John Rofrano

John Rofrano

Joseph Santarcangelo

Joseph Santarcangelo

Ph.D., Data Scientist at IBM
IBM Developer Skills Network
Karthik Muthuraman

Karthik Muthuraman

Software Engineer (Machine Learning)
IBM Center for Open-Source Data and AI Technologies
Kevin McFaul

Kevin McFaul

Global Product Management
IBM Analytics and AI Applications
Lin Joyner

Lin Joyner

Senior Instructional Designer & Content Developer
Skill-Up Technologies
Mark J Grover

Mark J Grover

Digital Content Delivery Lead
IBM Data & AI Learning
Matt Rutkowski

Matt Rutkowski

Max Pumperla

Max Pumperla

Deep Learning Engineer
Miguel Maldonado

Miguel Maldonado

Machine Learning Curriculum Developer
Data and AI Learning
Murtaza Haider

Murtaza Haider

Professor of Data science & Real Estate Management
Ryerson University (Ted Rogers School of Management)
Niketan Pansare

Niketan Pansare

Senior Software Engineer
IBM Research
Nikolay Manchev

Nikolay Manchev

Senior Data Scientist
IBM EMEA Data Science (2015-2019)
Polong Lin

Polong Lin

Data Scientist
Priya Kapoor

Priya Kapoor

Senior Instructional Designer & Content Developer
Skill-up Technologies
Ramesh Sannareddy

Ramesh Sannareddy

Data Engineering Subject Matter Expert
Skill-up Technologies
Rav Ahuja

Rav Ahuja

Global Program Director
IBM Skills Network
Romeo Kienzler

Romeo Kienzler

Chief Data Scientist, Course Lead
IBM Watson IoT
Rose Malcolm

Rose Malcolm

Senior Instructional Designer & Content Developer
Skill-Up Technologies
SAEED AGHABOZORGI

SAEED AGHABOZORGI

Ph.D., Sr. Data Scientist
Sabrina Spillner

Sabrina Spillner

Senior Instructional Designer & Content Developer
Skill-Up Technologies
Saishruthi Swaminathan

Saishruthi Swaminathan

Data Scientist and Developer Advocate
IBM CODAIT
Sam Prokopchuk

Sam Prokopchuk

Skills Network Data Scientist
Samaya Madhavan

Samaya Madhavan

Advisory Software Engineer
Sandip Saha Joy

Sandip Saha Joy

Data Scientist
IBM
Skills Network

Skills Network

Steve Martinelli

Steve Martinelli

Senior Technical Staff Member
IBM Developer Advocacy
Steve Ryan

Steve Ryan

Instructor & Content Developer
Skill-Up Technologies
Svetlana Levitan

Svetlana Levitan

Senior Developer Advocate with IBM Center for Open Data and AI Technologies
Svetlana Levitan

Svetlana Levitan

Senior Developer Advocate with IBM Center for Open Data and AI Technologies
Svitlana (Lana) Kramar

Svitlana (Lana) Kramar

Data Science Content Developer
Skills Network
Tanmay Bakshi

Tanmay Bakshi

AI Evangelist & Watson Developer
Tiffany Zhu

Tiffany Zhu

Data Scientist
CODAIT
Tom Hanlon

Tom Hanlon

Training Director
Skymind
Upkar Lidder

Upkar Lidder

Senior Software Engineer
IBM
Yan Luo

Yan Luo

Ph.D., Data Scientist and Developer
IBM
Yasmine Hemmati

Yasmine Hemmati

Yiwen Li

Yiwen Li

Software Engineer
Open Source, Data & AI Technologies
ibm.com/training
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder