Elaine Hanley is the IBM WW Lead for DataOps Center of Excellence, helping organizations across the globe to understand the value and whereabouts of their data to drive analytics-based decisions for success. This involves leading globally diverse organizations to understand how to direct their energy and resources to a focused business goal. Elaine works with the engineering teams within IBM to serve this market need, determining and driving product strategy to combine multiple facets of information management. This role is a culmination of the last 25 years of work in information management across all aspects, from coding to product management. Elaine has presented at many conferences on Data Governance and Data Management and holds a BAI (Software Engineering) from Trinity College, Dublin, and an M.Sc. (Computer Applications) from Dublin City University.