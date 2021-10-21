About this Course

Beginner Level

None

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the process to establish a repeatable process that delivers rigor and repeatability

  • Articulate the business value of any data sprint by capturing the KPI's the sprint will deliver

  • Understand how to enable the organization's business, development and operations to continuously design, deliver and validate new data demands

Beginner Level

None

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Establish DataOps - Prepare for operation

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 59 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Establish DataOps – Optimize for operation

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 56 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Iterate DataOps - Know your data

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 14 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Iterate DataOps – Trust your data

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

