DataOps is defined by Gartner as "a collaborative data management practice focused on improving the communication, integration and automation of data flows between data managers and consumers across an organization. Much like DevOps, DataOps is not a rigid dogma, but a principles-based practice influencing how data can be provided and updated to meet the need of the organization’s data consumers.”
DataOps MethodologyIBM
About this Course
None
What you will learn
Understand the process to establish a repeatable process that delivers rigor and repeatability
Articulate the business value of any data sprint by capturing the KPI's the sprint will deliver
Understand how to enable the organization's business, development and operations to continuously design, deliver and validate new data demands
None
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Establish DataOps - Prepare for operation
In this module you will learn the fundamentals of a DataOps approach. You will learn about the people who are involved in defining data, curating it for use by a wide variety of data consumers, and how they can work together to deliver data for a specific purpose:
Establish DataOps – Optimize for operation
In this lesson you will learn the fundamentals of a DataOps approach. You will learn about how the DataOps team works together in defining the business value of the work they undertake to be able to clearly articulate the value they bring to the wider organization:
Iterate DataOps - Know your data
In this lesson you will learn about the capabilities that you will need to use to understand the data in repositories across an organization. Data discovery is most appropriately employed when the scale of available data is too vast to devise a manual approach or where there has been institutional loss of data cataloging. It utilizes various techniques to programmatically recognize semantics and patterns in data. It is a key aspect of identifying and locating sensitive or regulated data to adequately protect it, although in general, knowing what stored data means unlocks its potential for use in analytics. Data Classification provides a higher level of semantic enrichment, enabling the organization to raise data understanding from technical metadata to a business understanding, further helping to discover the overlap between multiple sources of data according to the information that they contain:
Iterate DataOps – Trust your data
In this lesson you will learn that understanding data semantics helps data consumers to know what is available for consumption, but it does not provide any guidance on how good that data is. This module is all about trust, how reliable a data source can be in providing high fidelity data that can be used to drive key strategic decisions, and whether that data should be accessible to those who want to use it; whether the data consumer is permitted to see and use it. This module will address the common dimensions of data quality, how to both detect and remediate poor data quality. And it will look at enforcing the many policies that are needed around data quality, not least the need to respect an individual’s wishes and rights around how their data is used:
Reviews
- 5 stars72.72%
- 4 stars22.72%
- 3 stars4.54%
TOP REVIEWS FROM DATAOPS METHODOLOGY
Really enjoyed this, explains all the proccesses really well
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.