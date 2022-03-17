By Guy P•
Mar 17, 2022
Very well constructed, with right level of mix between high level view and details. It provides a very complete overview and refresh of what is Data Ops. Congratulations to the team. I will recommend the course
By Paul R•
Jan 16, 2022
very structured and professional coverage of DataOps ; very valuable, thank you
By Dean T•
Oct 22, 2021
Really enjoyed this, explains all the proccesses really well
By Bruno M d O J•
Mar 9, 2022
Excel
By Gustavo M•
Mar 17, 2022
This is a great foundation course. I just wished that it had hands-on labs and exercises to cement the knowledge. I am dissapointed, as this class for its simplicity should have been a Coursera Plus course, considering the size of the content. Either way, it has good material.
By Boris G•
May 6, 2022
Great introduction to DataOps
By Hamdan S A•
Apr 14, 2022
good