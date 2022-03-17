Chevron Left
DataOps Methodology by IBM

4.7
stars
21 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

DataOps is defined by Gartner as "a collaborative data management practice focused on improving the communication, integration and automation of data flows between data managers and consumers across an organization. Much like DevOps, DataOps is not a rigid dogma, but a principles-based practice influencing how data can be provided and updated to meet the need of the organization’s data consumers.” The DataOps Methodology is designed to enable an organization to utilize a repeatable process to build and deploy analytics and data pipelines. By following data governance and model management practices they can deliver high-quality enterprise data to enable AI. Successful implementation of this methodology allows an organization to know, trust and use data to drive value. In the DataOps Methodology course you will learn about best practices for defining a repeatable and business-oriented framework to provide delivery of trusted data. This course is part of the Data Engineering Specialization which provides learners with the foundational skills required to be a Data Engineer....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 7 of 7 Reviews for DataOps Methodology

By Guy P

Mar 17, 2022

V​ery well constructed, with right level of mix between high level view and details. It provides a very complete overview and refresh of what is Data Ops. Congratulations to the team. I will recommend the course

By Paul R

Jan 16, 2022

very structured and professional coverage of DataOps ; very valuable, thank you

By Dean T

Oct 22, 2021

Really enjoyed this, explains all the proccesses really well

By Bruno M d O J

Mar 9, 2022

Excel

By Gustavo M

Mar 17, 2022

This is a great foundation course. I just wished that it had hands-on labs and exercises to cement the knowledge. I am dissapointed, as this class for its simplicity should have been a Coursera Plus course, considering the size of the content. Either way, it has good material.

By Boris G

May 6, 2022

Great introduction to DataOps

By Hamdan S A

Apr 14, 2022

good

