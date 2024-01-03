Are you interested in becoming a proficient and sought-after IT professional? Are you currently or do you plan to pursue a career in an IT support, network technician, or other IT-related role? This IBM course, designed for individuals with IT Fundamentals knowledge, is part of a series of courses that will help you prepare for the CompTIA Core 2 Certification exam. You will gain a solid foundation in operating systems, IT support best practices and procedures, and the skills necessary to excel in an IT role.
Core 2: OS, Software, Security and Operational Procedures
This course is part of Preparation for CompTIA A+ Certification Specialization
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
What you'll learn
List common features and commands of Microsoft Windows, Apple macOS, Linux OSs, and adjust preferences with command line and console tools.
Describe OS features, how to install and update OS, troubleshoot common issues, and summarize the importance of SOHO networks.
Explain the advantages of using active directory, MS Windows security tools, and data destruction to secure mobile devices.
Evaluate IT support practices while assessing the utility of privacy, automation, safety, and control methods and define malware best practices.
19 assignments
There are 6 modules in this course
This module will teach you about Microsoft Windows operating system (OS) editions and Windows management features. Lesson 1 introduces the process and benefits of installing and updating a Windows OS. You will learn the importance of partitioning and drive formatting, the features offered by Windows 10, 11, and Server OS editions, and you will get hands-on experience exploring Windows Server features. In Lesson 2, you will explore the Windows Command Prompt Tool features for administration purposes, and you’ll be able to use the Windows commands you learn in a hands-on lab. You’ll also learn about system utility applications, the Microsoft Management Console, and some of its snap-in tools.
What's included
8 videos2 readings3 assignments2 app items6 plugins
In this module, you will learn how to manage operating systems such as Linux and macOS and utilize many of their features to enhance your operating system management experience. In Lesson 1, you will explore different aspects of the Linux operating system. You will learn how to install these systems and how to upgrade them. Learn how to use the terminal window, navigate and work with the OS using it. Additionally, you will learn about the versatility of Samba, a network protocol that promotes collaboration across Linux and Windows environments. Whereas lesson one focused on Linux, lesson two focuses primarily on macOS and mobile device operating systems, Android and iOS. You will learn about features unique to macOS, how to upgrade it, and how to configure its preferences.
What's included
11 videos1 reading3 assignments2 app items7 plugins
In this module, you will learn about security for mobile devices and home networks. Lesson One focuses on Microsoft Windows security best practices, such as using its Active Directory for managing administrative tasks, authentication methods, important security settings, and Windows user management and permissions administration. You will also learn about anti-malware tools and how to configure firewalls to prohibit unwanted users from accessing the systems on the network. Lesson Two engages you in securing small and home office routers as well as mobile devices. You learn about wireless encryption, managing security on SOHO routers and SOHO networks, hardening devices, and mobile device protection.
What's included
9 videos1 reading3 assignments2 app items7 plugins
In this module, you will learn how to troubleshoot common Windows OS as well as mobile OS problems and security issues. Lesson One focuses on common Windows OS problems. You’ll learn about startup problems, security issues, malware, and the best practices that can help you avoid them. Lesson Two focuses on common mobile OS and application problems. You’ll find out about the security issues that affect the applications and OS of your mobile device and what you can do to keep your mobile device secure.
What's included
7 videos1 reading3 assignments2 app items6 plugins
This module will teach you different operational procedures, from managing network infrastructure to material safety and handling in an information technology space. Lesson 1 will teach you the best asset and change management practices. This lesson will introduce you to new types of documentation and ticketing systems. Hands-on labs allow you to gain hands-on experience locating manufacturing specifications for component repair and how to onboard new users. In Lesson 2, you will explore the best practices for having a safe environment in an information technology space. You will also learn the environmental impacts of disposing of IT equipment and the proper material handling procedures. A practice quiz will demonstrate what you have learned about safety protocols. Lesson 3 will test your knowledge of what you have learned about operational procedures in a graded quiz.
What's included
6 videos1 reading3 assignments1 app item4 plugins
In this module, you will test your knowledge and skills acquired in this course. This module contains a 20-question graded final exam focused on the content of this course. You may also choose to complete an (optional) Honors project where you can apply your new skills gained in the previous modules. You will examine three realistic scenarios that simulate common issues that may arise in troubleshooting software, security, and operational procedures.
What's included
2 readings4 assignments3 app items4 plugins
Instructor
Offered by
Reviewed on Jan 2, 2024
