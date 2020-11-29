About this Course

What you will learn

  • Compare AI with human intelligence, broadly understand how it has evolved since the 1950s, and identify industry applications

  • Identify and use creative and critical thinking, design thinking, data fluency, and computational thinking as they relate to AI applications

  • Explain how the development and use of AI requires ethical considerations focusing on fairness, transparency, privacy protection and compliance

  • Describe how thinking skills embedded in Australian curricula can be used to solve problems where AI has the potential to be part of the solution

Skills you will gain

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Machine Learning
  • Thinking Skills
  • Ethical Awareness
  • Design Thinking
Instructors

Offered by

Macquarie University

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 8 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Knowledge Module: What is AI, History of AI, and Applications of AI

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 17 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Skills Module - Part A: Design Thinking, and Critical and Creative Thinking

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 21 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Skills Module — Part B: Data Fluency, and Computational Thinking

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 20 readings, 4 quizzes

