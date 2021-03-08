Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Education for Teachers by Macquarie University

4.8
stars
140 ratings
42 reviews

About the Course

Today’s learners need to know what artificial intelligence (AI) is, how it works, how to use it in their everyday lives, and how it could potentially be used in their future. Using AI requires skills and values which extend far beyond simply having knowledge about coding and technology. This course is designed by teachers, for teachers, and will bridge the gap between commonly held beliefs about AI, and what it really is. AI can be embedded into all areas of the school curriculum and this course will show you how. This course will appeal to teachers who want to increase their general understanding of AI, including why it is important for learners; and/or to those who want to embed AI into their teaching practice and their students’ learning. There is also a unique opportunity to implement a Capstone Project for students alongside this professional learning course. Macquarie School of Education at Macquarie University and IBM Australia have collaborated to create this course which is aligned to AITSL ‘Proficient Level’ Australian Professional Standards at AQF Level 8....

Top reviews

FA

May 4, 2022

Excellent indeed! I guess every teacher should take this course! It does not only educate about AI, but its really good to get a sense of how AI subject can be taught.

RR

Aug 18, 2021

Excellently designed program. Very informative. Provides excellent inputs on AI to the learners. A very useful program to all teachers.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 44 Reviews for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Education for Teachers

By Mohit K S

Mar 8, 2021

please provide the certificate for the completion of the course.

By NANDINI

Oct 31, 2020

Best course

By Dinesh K

Jan 25, 2021

The course was valuable, my only request please give the certificate free if the students score more 60% in all. That can encourage because certificate matter a lot.

By Kalimuthuraja S

Feb 8, 2022

This is the best course because. Artificial Intelligence course gave lot of insights to know about AI and current market . Many additional information such as IBM Cloud, AI bases product development, current Australia education frame work, I use to hear pod cost with pdf it gave more information to understand clearly. Many reference links are even each week. One of the best link is Art based education in US it was wonder. this entire course gave the experience me to like short visit to Australia.. Thankyou IBM and Macquarie to provide such a good course..

Take care and Bye Sureshkumar Kalimuthuraja From Bangalore India.

By Bonita C

Apr 4, 2021

I had an almost 0 knowledge of AI when I started this course. What a great time I had learning. I wrote my first machine training program. I was delighted and so proud of myself even though it is on the level of a primary student. Algorithms were a scary topic but I can confidently say that it is no longer alien. I love the links to articles and YouTube videos. An excellent example of an inter-active online course. Thank you.

By Kourosh L

Mar 4, 2021

An informative course providing an overarching understanding of the concepts and applications of AI in education.

By Bera H

Dec 9, 2020

Really good course! It is full of valuable information which can be transferred to the classroom.

By Shahina P

Jun 27, 2021

Please provide with the certificate .

By ALEJANDRO V

Dec 15, 2020

it´s interesting to know more about AI if you want a place to start this course it´s for you.

By Briana

Dec 31, 2020

It was useful up to a point and allowed me to open my mind on a few things I hadn't. Overall a very easy and straightforward course.

By MANALI -

Nov 30, 2020

Thank you for this course. I learnt many things from this. This course was very informative and interesting for me..😊

By PIYUSH G K

Aug 9, 2021

Its very beneficial for new beginners and learners.

By Priya L

Nov 29, 2020

It was Awsome I really enjoyed it learnt alot

By Pintu M

Apr 28, 2021

Learned, enjoyed and very innovative...

By AMANPREET K

Jan 2, 2021

Very informative and practical

By Yatendra K

May 19, 2021

Good job by the Coursera team

By c c

Mar 2, 2021

Excelente introduction to AI

By Mr. I I E G

Jul 5, 2021

great course , indeed.

By KUNIKA J

Nov 18, 2020

very informative

By Ritu J

May 24, 2021

Excellent

By PRAVEEN K T D

Dec 11, 2020

very good

By Gulsan K

May 21, 2021

Great

By Ayesha S M

May 31, 2021

Good and easy understanding for complex course

By Radhakrishnan R

Aug 19, 2021

Excellently designed program. Very informative. Provides excellent inputs on AI to the learners. A very useful program to all teachers.

By Neelu S T

Aug 19, 2021

A boon for Teachers to learn AI

