Markus Powling switched to teaching from a career as research psychologist in the corporate world. His interest in STEM Education means he now spends time teaching in school as a science specialist and at Macquarie University, Macquarie School of Education, where he is involved in research and teacher training. Markus holds a PhD in Psychology from the University of New South Wales and a B.Teach from the University of Sydney. Once almost recruited by a spy agency, he reads John le Carre and practises ungrammatical German in Viennese coffee shops.