Anne Forbes is a Senior Lecturer in STEM Education in the Macquarie School of Education at Macquarie University, where she teaches in a range of units in pre-service teacher education and conducts accredited in-service teacher professional learning to enthuse, inform and inspire learning and teaching through science education. Anne is particularly interested in ways to advance the learning and teaching of science education in schools through the development of communities of science practice, which has been demonstrated through the MyScience program, www.myscience.com.au. Anne is also working with IBM to implement a Global Artificial Intelligence Curriculum Framework with supporting resources for teachers (such as the 'Artificial Intelligence Foundations for Teachers' course on Coursera) and is the lead author on a 2021 STEM Education textbook for Australian pre-service primary teachers. She has been invited to share her research internationally as a keynote speaker, and to share her ideas about STEM education with parents, teachers and principals as an invited speaker.