Profile

Dr Anne Forbes

Senior Lecturer, STEM Education

Bio

Anne Forbes is a Senior Lecturer in STEM Education in the Macquarie School of Education at Macquarie University, where she teaches in a range of units in pre-service teacher education and conducts accredited in-service teacher professional learning to enthuse, inform and inspire learning and teaching through science education. Anne is particularly interested in ways to advance the learning and teaching of science education in schools through the development of communities of science practice, which has been demonstrated through the MyScience program, www.myscience.com.au. Anne is also working with IBM to implement a Global Artificial Intelligence Curriculum Framework with supporting resources for teachers (such as the 'Artificial Intelligence Foundations for Teachers' course on Coursera) and is the lead author on a 2021 STEM Education textbook for Australian pre-service primary teachers. She has been invited to share her research internationally as a keynote speaker, and to share her ideas about STEM education with parents, teachers and principals as an invited speaker.

Courses

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Education for Teachers

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder