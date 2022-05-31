About this Course

What you will learn

  • Define technical support, tech support, IT support, customer support mindset, the various levels of IT support, and the escalation matrix

  • Discover soft and technical skills required and opportunities available for a career in Technical Support

  • Explore the features and benefits of ticketing systems

  • Identify the various methodologies and frameworks popular in technical support

Skills you will gain

  • Information Technology
  • Customer Service
  • Ticketing Systems
  • Service Level Agreements
  • Technical Support
Instructor

Offered by

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Industry Professionals’ Guide to Technical Support

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Technical Support Skills and Opportunities

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Support Tools, Support Tiers, and Service-Level Agreements

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Ticketing Systems

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

About the IBM Technical Support Professional Certificate

IBM Technical Support

