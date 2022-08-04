This course is designed to prepare you to enter the job market as a technical support specialist. It provides guidance about the regular functions and tasks of support professionals and options for career development. It explains practical techniques for creating essential job-seeking materials such as a resume and a portfolio, as well as auxiliary tools like a cover letter and an elevator pitch. You will learn how to find and assess prospective job positions, apply to them, and lay the groundwork for interviewing. You will also get inside tips and steps you can use to perform professionally and effectively at interviews. Let seasoned professionals share their experiences to help you get ahead of the competition.
Tech Support Career Guide and Interview PreparationIBM Skills Network
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Summarize the basic functions and tasks of the technical support specialist role.
Describe some career paths for technical support and the job prospects for the field.
Review technical support fundamentals and refresh essential skills.
Discover what to expect from a technical interview so you can come prepared.
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
4 hours to complete
Building a Foundation
4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete
Applying and Preparing to Interview
3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 47 min)
2 hours to complete
Interviewing
2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.