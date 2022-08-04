About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Summarize the basic functions and tasks of the technical support specialist role.

  • Describe some career paths for technical support and the job prospects for the field.

  • Review technical support fundamentals and refresh essential skills.

  • Discover what to expect from a technical interview so you can come prepared.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

Building a Foundation 

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Applying and Preparing to Interview 

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 47 min)
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Interviewing 

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

